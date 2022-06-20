Venture Seas - Bleakfyre Harrows - Beta Bug Fixes

Venture Seas has updated with more fixes and tweaks!! (See the changelog below)
Beta Changelog
-
Updated base game frameworks (LibGDX) to latest version
-
----This is very likely to cause some bugs/functionality changes
-
----NOTE: I accidentally lost about 2 days of code when doing this, and had to manually recover it. Recent bugs could resurface if I missed any code.
-
Added further validation to fix main story progression on load
-
Removed DynamicBook system from code
-
Removed 'Censors' system in settings (too much work to maintain, for little benefit)
-
Replaced 'blushing' graphics on all characters (caused issues with new tinting system)
-
Removed 'pec jiggle' from all male characters on right click (but kept genital jiggle)
-
Added game version to the bottom of the Title Screen
-
Assigned specific texture rescaling filters to different types of graphics
-
----Essential after updating the libgdx framework
-
Spacebar will now close/progress open UI panels
-
Holding spacebar progresses through scenes faster
-
----(unintended consequence caused by framework updates)
-
Fixed being unable to hand in Mocoa Beans for futa coffee quest progression
-
Fixed broken special scene in Bleakfyre Harrows (revisiting the Minoguar)
-
Fixed Minoguar having wrong voice
-
Fixed a specific combat scene crashing the game in Bleakfyre Harrows
-
Fixed crash when using dubious blue pill
-
Fixed dubious blue pill text having the wrong text
-
Fixed crash caused by certain hairstyles
-
Fixed crash when reliving 'Kisin x Akna' lewd scene
-
Fixed several reported typo's
-
Fixed scouted event icon tooltips not showing
-
Fixed inputlock when exiting to title during lootbag (using cheats)
-
Fixed enemies targeting stun immune characters with stun runes
-
Fixed enemies targeting poison immune characters with poison runes
-
Added CombatAI code to prevent downed characters being targetted
-
Temp Fix: If enemy cannot use any runes in hand, they will discard half of their runes.
Please join the official discord to report any bugs you find in the beta branch:
[https://discord.gg/C7JKZKS](OFFICIAL DISCORD)
Thank you so much for your attention and feedback!
Stay tuned for further updates.
Changed depots in beta branch