Venture Seas - Bleakfyre Harrows - Beta Bug Fixes

Venture Seas has updated with more fixes and tweaks!! (See the changelog below)

Beta Changelog

Updated base game frameworks (LibGDX) to latest version

----This is very likely to cause some bugs/functionality changes

----NOTE: I accidentally lost about 2 days of code when doing this, and had to manually recover it. Recent bugs could resurface if I missed any code.

Added further validation to fix main story progression on load

Removed DynamicBook system from code

Removed 'Censors' system in settings (too much work to maintain, for little benefit)

Replaced 'blushing' graphics on all characters (caused issues with new tinting system)

Removed 'pec jiggle' from all male characters on right click (but kept genital jiggle)

Added game version to the bottom of the Title Screen

Assigned specific texture rescaling filters to different types of graphics

----Essential after updating the libgdx framework

Spacebar will now close/progress open UI panels

Holding spacebar progresses through scenes faster

----(unintended consequence caused by framework updates)

Fixed being unable to hand in Mocoa Beans for futa coffee quest progression

Fixed broken special scene in Bleakfyre Harrows (revisiting the Minoguar)

Fixed Minoguar having wrong voice

Fixed a specific combat scene crashing the game in Bleakfyre Harrows

Fixed crash when using dubious blue pill

Fixed dubious blue pill text having the wrong text

Fixed crash caused by certain hairstyles

Fixed crash when reliving 'Kisin x Akna' lewd scene

Fixed several reported typo's

Fixed scouted event icon tooltips not showing

Fixed inputlock when exiting to title during lootbag (using cheats)

Fixed enemies targeting stun immune characters with stun runes

Fixed enemies targeting poison immune characters with poison runes

Added CombatAI code to prevent downed characters being targetted