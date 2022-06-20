 Skip to content

Venture Seas update for 20 June 2022

Venture Seas - Bleakfyre Harrows - Beta Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Venture Seas has updated with more fixes and tweaks!! (See the changelog below)

Beta Changelog

  • Updated base game frameworks (LibGDX) to latest version

  • ----This is very likely to cause some bugs/functionality changes

  • ----NOTE: I accidentally lost about 2 days of code when doing this, and had to manually recover it. Recent bugs could resurface if I missed any code.

  • Added further validation to fix main story progression on load

  • Removed DynamicBook system from code

  • Removed 'Censors' system in settings (too much work to maintain, for little benefit)

  • Replaced 'blushing' graphics on all characters (caused issues with new tinting system)

  • Removed 'pec jiggle' from all male characters on right click (but kept genital jiggle)

  • Added game version to the bottom of the Title Screen

  • Assigned specific texture rescaling filters to different types of graphics

  • ----Essential after updating the libgdx framework

  • Spacebar will now close/progress open UI panels

  • Holding spacebar progresses through scenes faster

  • ----(unintended consequence caused by framework updates)

  • Fixed being unable to hand in Mocoa Beans for futa coffee quest progression

  • Fixed broken special scene in Bleakfyre Harrows (revisiting the Minoguar)

  • Fixed Minoguar having wrong voice

  • Fixed a specific combat scene crashing the game in Bleakfyre Harrows

  • Fixed crash when using dubious blue pill

  • Fixed dubious blue pill text having the wrong text

  • Fixed crash caused by certain hairstyles

  • Fixed crash when reliving 'Kisin x Akna' lewd scene

  • Fixed several reported typo's

  • Fixed scouted event icon tooltips not showing

  • Fixed inputlock when exiting to title during lootbag (using cheats)

  • Fixed enemies targeting stun immune characters with stun runes

  • Fixed enemies targeting poison immune characters with poison runes

  • Added CombatAI code to prevent downed characters being targetted

  • Temp Fix: If enemy cannot use any runes in hand, they will discard half of their runes.

Please join the official discord to report any bugs you find in the beta branch:
[https://discord.gg/C7JKZKS](OFFICIAL DISCORD)

Thank you so much for your attention and feedback!
Stay tuned for further updates.

