 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Valheim update for 20 June 2022

Patch 0.209.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8972192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dedicated-server world loading fix.

This patch fixes the world load issue introduced in 0.209.8, causing dedicated servers to fail to load worlds saved in the now legacy “worlds/” directory (and instead creating a new empty world)

Unfortunately if you already got a world-reset caused by this, try removing the broken world from "worlds_local/" (but don’t touch “worlds/” ). This will make the server load the original working world from “worlds/” instead.

Shit happens :( sorry

Changed files in this update

Valheim Linux Depot 892971
  • Loading history…
Valheim Windows Depot 892972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link