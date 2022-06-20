Patch 0.209.9

Dedicated-server world loading fix.

This patch fixes the world load issue introduced in 0.209.8, causing dedicated servers to fail to load worlds saved in the now legacy “worlds/” directory (and instead creating a new empty world)

Unfortunately if you already got a world-reset caused by this, try removing the broken world from "worlds_local/" (but don’t touch “worlds/” ). This will make the server load the original working world from “worlds/” instead.

Shit happens :( sorry