Nightfall Comes update for 20 June 2022

Version 0620.22 Update

Build 8972185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

<UPDATE>

  • The terrain in the corridor has been improved.

    • The hallway got a little shorter.
    • New structure has been added.

  • The mini-map icon of the blood well has been modified to look up normally.

  • The problem of not being attacked when clicking on the outside of the terrain in the Keep and Hall has been fixed.

<BALANCING>
  • The charging requirement for Blacksmith's skill Unstoppable has increased from 28 to 36.
  • Cooldown for Werewolf's skill Evasion Maneuver decreased from 12 seconds to 9 seconds.
  • Werewolf basic damage increased by 2.5%.
    As a result, damage to other skills will increase by 2.5 ~ 15%.
  • Vampire have increased HP by 7%.
  • Knight have increased HP by 5%.
