Version 0620.22 Update

The terrain in the corridor has been improved.
- The hallway got a little shorter.
- New structure has been added.
The mini-map icon of the blood well has been modified to look up normally.
The problem of not being attacked when clicking on the outside of the terrain in the Keep and Hall has been fixed.
- The charging requirement for Blacksmith's skill Unstoppable has increased from 28 to 36.
- Cooldown for Werewolf's skill Evasion Maneuver decreased from 12 seconds to 9 seconds.
- Werewolf basic damage increased by 2.5%.
As a result, damage to other skills will increase by 2.5 ~ 15%.
- Vampire have increased HP by 7%.
- Knight have increased HP by 5%.
