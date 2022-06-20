 Skip to content

American Truck Simulator update for 20 June 2022

Montana - Missoula

American Truck Simulator update for 20 June 2022

Tucked away in the heart of the northern Rocky Mountains is the city of Missoula, Montana. A laid-back Western town, which began life as a trading post. Today, we are excited to share with you more about this city which will be featured in our Montana DLC for American Truck Simulator!

The city's proximity to three major rivers and acres of lush forest means that visitors can enjoy an array of outdoor activities including kayaking, camping and more! Missoula also has a vibrant downtown area too, with its unique shops, restaurants, cafes, art galleries and even a river running through its core.







But what industries can truckers looking for work find? Missoula will feature an array of local industries including a nearby timber harvest and sawmill, general warehouses that supply local businesses and new depots such as a truck trailer service and landscape supply.




So whether your visiting for business or pleasure, Missoula has something for everyone. We look forward to sharing more of Montana with you in the near future. Be sure to check out the official Steam store page and if you wish to support us, be sure to add Montana to your Steam Wishlist. Also, to never miss out on anything important, you can also follow our social media profiles (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok), subscribe to our newsletter, or check out our Montana microsite.

