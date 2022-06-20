Updated on June 20

Add the effect of flashing white when the monster is hit

New push graph setting switching prompt

Add offline setting switching prompt

Adjusted the display of all automatic decomposition quality, and added level prompt and switching prompt when selecting

If you adjust the devouring equipment, you can select the locked equipment. When devouring, you will be prompted to confirm whether to devour the locked equipment

Fixed the error that the last two modes cannot be selected for the possible offline mode

Fixed an error where no input prompt was displayed when deleting a role

Fixed a bug where the critical damage percentage bonus attribute did not work

Fixed a bug where the blood sucking attribute did not work

Fixed the error that the last task remained in the navigation when all daily tasks were completed