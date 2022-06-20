Add the effect of flashing white when the monster is hit
New push graph setting switching prompt
Add offline setting switching prompt
Adjusted the display of all automatic decomposition quality, and added level prompt and switching prompt when selecting
If you adjust the devouring equipment, you can select the locked equipment. When devouring, you will be prompted to confirm whether to devour the locked equipment
Fixed the error that the last two modes cannot be selected for the possible offline mode
Fixed an error where no input prompt was displayed when deleting a role
Fixed a bug where the critical damage percentage bonus attribute did not work
Fixed a bug where the blood sucking attribute did not work
Fixed the error that the last task remained in the navigation when all daily tasks were completed
From Warrior to Hero (Idle 3D RPG) update for 20 June 2022
Updated on June 20
Changed files in this update