Dear fans,

We are happy to announce the "Content Update". A totally recreated version of Contraband Police: Prologue.

We've been working hard on the full version of the game over the past few months. The project is currently entering a key stage of production, so we decided to give you a taste of what the final game will be.

In response to your problems with the overwhelming amount of data to be checked, we decided to limit your work at the beggining. The number of comparable fields and the documents will gradually increase during the game. What's more, the whole documents section have been given a new graphic layout!

We've managed to improve the contraband search system. Suspected vehicles now contain two types of hiding spots: The first ones are marked with a smuggler's gang sign and require the use of a UV flashlight. The second are the so-called open compartments, you have to visually search the car to find them.

The terrain and roads have been given a new look, completely changing the landscape. All locations have been re-planned and rebuilt, so as to reproduce the harsh climate of Acaristan. Trees and plants got improved shaders.

One of the things we really wanted to add, was improved shooting mechanics. Currently, the game has a set of combat animations, 5 different types of weapons, player and AI cover system, and several variants of shooting missions.

Each of the 8 vehicles got their own engine sounds and a revamped interior, faithfully modeled on those of the era.

Currently, both visitors and NPCs in locations can use nearly 100 high-class motion capture animations.

Thanks to the cooperation with friended actors, we currently have 6 unique voices for drivers. We have also increased the number of available dialogs and interactions for NPCs.

After the great success of Contraband Police at this year's Steam Next Fest, we are greatly motivated for the last straight of development!

Best,

Crazy Rocks Team