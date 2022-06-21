 Skip to content

なりきりVTuber update for 21 June 2022

ver.1.3.0 Facial expression adjustment, internal update of VRoid Hub

Build 8972093

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted so that the facial expression when laughing does not look unnatural.
We have updated the VRoid Hub internally.

It would be encouraging if you could review Narikiri VTuber.
We look forward to your continued support of Narikiri VTuber.

