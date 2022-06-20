 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OVR Locomotion Effect update for 20 June 2022

[v1.4.0] Toggle effect by button combinations

Share · View all patches · Build 8972058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now toggle effect visibility by any button combination you like.
Previously versions, it can be only toggled by the cross controller gesture but now any shortcuts are available.

  1. Click the "Setting" menu on the tool dashboard.
  2. Click the "CONTROLLER BINDINGS" button then the SteamVR Input setting will open.

  1. Set any buttons or button combinations (Chords) as "ToggleEffectEnable" action.

When you press the buttons or combinations that have "ToggleEffectEnabled" action, all effects are toggled on/off by force.

You may use this with the "Always Display" effect to enable effect in specific situations like cut scenes that move the camera automatically.

The below SteamVR Input guide by OVR Advanced Settings is very detailed. Please check if you use SteamVR Input settings.
https://github.com/OpenVR-Advanced-Settings/OpenVR-AdvancedSettings/blob/master/docs/SteamVRInputGuide.md

If you have any questions, feel free to contact dev.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1393780/discussions/0/2943620809085398243/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link