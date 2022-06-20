[v1.4.0] Toggle effect by button combinations

You can now toggle effect visibility by any button combination you like.

Previously versions, it can be only toggled by the cross controller gesture but now any shortcuts are available.

Click the "Setting" menu on the tool dashboard. Click the "CONTROLLER BINDINGS" button then the SteamVR Input setting will open.

Set any buttons or button combinations (Chords) as "ToggleEffectEnable" action.

When you press the buttons or combinations that have "ToggleEffectEnabled" action, all effects are toggled on/off by force.

You may use this with the "Always Display" effect to enable effect in specific situations like cut scenes that move the camera automatically.

The below SteamVR Input guide by OVR Advanced Settings is very detailed. Please check if you use SteamVR Input settings.

https://github.com/OpenVR-Advanced-Settings/OpenVR-AdvancedSettings/blob/master/docs/SteamVRInputGuide.md

If you have any questions, feel free to contact dev.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1393780/discussions/0/2943620809085398243/