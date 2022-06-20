English
##########Content##################
New alchemy material: Cat Eye.
The alchemy page on the wiki has been updated.
New enemy: Cat Face Old Lady.
Based on a modern-day urban legend in China, they roam in the sewer of Liu.
Although Officer Lim has a document about the Harbin incident that happened back in 1995 in his PSB office, those old ladies' dialogs may tell a different story.
(If you have old parents, when was the last time you pay them a visit?)
简体中文
##########Content##################
新的炼金材料：猫眼
维基上的炼金页面已经更新了相关内容。
新敌人：猫脸老太太
基于现代中国的一个都市传说。她们游荡在疁城的下水道中。
尽管疁城公安局的林警官有一份关于1995年哈尔滨事件的文档。但是这些老太太的对白可能会叙说一个另外的版本的故事。
（如果你有年迈的父母，上一次你去看望他们是什么时候呢？）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 20 June 2022
Update, Version 20220620
English
Changed files in this update