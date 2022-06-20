Update, Version 20220620

English

New alchemy material: Cat Eye.

The alchemy page on the wiki has been updated.

New enemy: Cat Face Old Lady.

Based on a modern-day urban legend in China, they roam in the sewer of Liu.

Although Officer Lim has a document about the Harbin incident that happened back in 1995 in his PSB office, those old ladies' dialogs may tell a different story.

(If you have old parents, when was the last time you pay them a visit?)

简体中文

新的炼金材料：猫眼

维基上的炼金页面已经更新了相关内容。

新敌人：猫脸老太太

基于现代中国的一个都市传说。她们游荡在疁城的下水道中。

尽管疁城公安局的林警官有一份关于1995年哈尔滨事件的文档。但是这些老太太的对白可能会叙说一个另外的版本的故事。

（如果你有年迈的父母，上一次你去看望他们是什么时候呢？）