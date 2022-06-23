Evolution Sandbox Update Released!

Hello everyone!

We're pleased to say that Ecosystem's latest Major Update, the Evolution Sandbox update is out now!

If you would like to learn more about the update you can read Development Update #10 where we went into a lot of detail about the update!

The full patch notes for the update are below :D

PATCH NOTES

v0.27 - Evolution Sandbox Update

FEATURES

Allow for adjusting higher level properties of the environment and creatures: Drag, Aerodynamics, Mass Density, Muscle Density, Neuron Energy Cost, Maturation Time, Lifespan, and Mating Period.

Allow specifying parameters that creature evolution will be kept within: Size, Dimensions, Body Part Count, Body Part Types (Fins/Tentacles/Tailfin), Skin Color/Brightness, and enforced Symmetry of various types.

Add several creatures to the creature menu that serve as examples of what can be done with the parameters. These example creatures and the parameters themselves are unlocked via the research menu.

Allow for much greater variety of creature size and color.

Symmetry is much more common and less likely to be broken by mutations.

Mature creatures now have a medium-priority behavior in which they attempt to keep themselves upright while swimming.

Interaction options can now all be accessed whenever a creature is selected in addition to being on a separate menu. Also new interaction options: cull species, and speciate based on individual.

It is now possible to set hard caps on the population of a species, numbers that it will never go below or above, allowing the player to ensure, for example, that a species never goes extinct.

Players can now revive a creature if it died while selected.

When heads are very thin, like a manta ray, they should appear more natural and less 'wooden'

FIXES

Fix: Sometimes the spawn species sound effect cuts off.

Fix: Editor could get into an invalid state under certain circumstances if you canceled the screenshot.

Fix: Editor randomize button does not pick the best head for the body.

Fix: When editing a creature near the ground, it's possible for the camera to get gimbal locked.

Fix: Creature selection box could get stuck on red after using the editor.

Fix: Carrion could sometimes hang around a long time after loading due to saving its lifetime parameter incorrectly.

Fix: Culling species from the Info Panel would sometimes miss individuals who were just born.

Fix: Improve performance on Info Panel.

Fix: Creatures with mutation rate set to zero still seem to mutate due to some of the effects of DNA combination in mating.

Fix: New limbs are more likely to be hooked up to nerves that actually function and less likely to trigger invalid physiology removal prior to birth.

Fix: Rare case where creatures could stop steering when pathing towards the mating grounds.

Fix: water can sometimes flicker off and on in the creature view.

Fix: When the game revives ancestors as a result of trying to keep a minimum population hard cap, those ancestors could still use their previous evolutionary parameters, possibly resulting in the hard caps essentially turning back off for the population.

Fix: Incorrect tooltips appear on some evolutionary parameters.

Fix: Hard caps don't turn on or off correctly when set from the F5 Info Panel.

Fix: Creatures from versions prior to 0.27 should not have 'enforce base part largest' set when imported.

Fix: Research card format can display incorrectly for an instant when they first appear.

Fix: Labels on evolutionary parameters disappear on some resolutions.

Fix: Incorrect item types can show up when you select 'locally installed' on Steam Workshop dropdown.