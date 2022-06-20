V.0.1.10 - Major Update!

Major Content

-UI Overhaul.

-Dynamic World Music.

-New character customization options.

-New meshes (Weapons, environment, etc).

-New Hidden area.

-New Arena area.

-Status Effects (Buff/Debuff)

-Building Improvements (Foundations stacking, Land claim Removal, Guild bases, Private bases).

-Quest Improvements (Full Tutorial rework).

-Max Profession Level increased from 20 to 30.

-Added buffs and debuffs into koa. Burn which is medium damage for short time, shock which knocks enemy magic armor down for long time, poison that does low damage over long time, and freeze which saps mana and energy while making the player or ai run slower.

-Added the debuffs to all ranged elemental objects when hit by one throwing spear, throwing knife, and arrows and bolts.

-Added the elemental debuffs to all spells.

-Added the debuff effects to all enchanted weapons.

-Added more debuffs bleed which does medium damage for a short time, wound which does low damage for a long time, and stagger which lowers physical resistances.

-Added ability for multiple status to be applies at once.

-Added bleed to spears, daggers, arrows and throwing daggers.

-Added stagger to maces, great hammers, throwing spears, knuckles, and bolts.

-Added wound to swords, axes, greatswords, greataxes and scythes.

-Added extra check to make sure that when a player is moving that they break the idle rotation.

-Added ability for AI to apply debuffs to players.

-Added ability when a player joins or leaves server the chat auto scrolls to bottom.

-Added party member levels to be seen from party UI.

-Added a quiver to player while using a bow and crossbow.

-Added new guild role permissions of Build Buildings, Destroy Buildings, Repair buildings, Upgrade buildings, Station Access, and Door Access so you can customize your guild members building permissions.

-Added new Tower shields for tanky tank tanks.

-Added ability for private buildings to give group members access by being in the builders group. If you aren't in a guild and build a building it will become a private building.

-Added ability for player to have multi quests simultaneously.

-Added checkbox option into guild menu to say wether you are representing your guild or yourself. If you are in a guild and chose not to represent the guild you will build a private base, and can only buikd upgrade destroy your private building. If you have represent guild checked on you will be checked for your guild permission first. But whatever permissions your guild assigned you, you'll have access to. Use the guild rep to switch between a guild base and a private base.

-Added new enemies.

-Added mysterious Hidden Level.

-Added 30 new songs around the map.

-Added mysterious Dummies to help you practice around your house.

-Added new Torch & Faction decoration books.

-Added villagers to towns & ports.

-Added special npc around the map.

-Added special divine shrines around the map.

-Added new consumables "Spicy Veggies".

-Added new "Veggie Grill".

-Added new fire and ice unique staffs to appropriate unique vendor.

-Added new unique poison fist weapon to appropriate unique vendor.

-Added new server setting Spawner density which allows you to increase or decrease the amount of mobs are spawned. x1 is the default setting while .1 would mean 1/10th the mobs and x10 would mean that there are ten times as many mobs.

-Added new server setting Respawn Rate this dictates how fast your mobs will spawn you can increase or decrease their spawner time. x1 is the default setting while .1 would mean that the spawner is taking 1/10th the time to spawn mobs which makes spawning faster. x10 would make the spawn and respawn timers ten times slower.

-Added new server setting Hunger Modifier which allows you to increase or decrease the rate of your hunger loss. x1 is the default setting while .1 would mean 1/10th the speed and x10 would mean that hunger drain is ten times faster. If you put in x0 no hunger will be lost.

-Added new server setting Thirst Modifier which allows you to increase or decrease the rate of your thirst loss. x1 is the default setting while .1 would mean 1/10th the speed and x10 would mean that thirst drain is ten times faster. If you put in x0 no thirst will be lost.

-Added new building objects to research station called a "Soul Altar's" these buildings are used to protect your base from server decay. Now when you are killing monsters you can collect "Soul orbs" and these soul orbs are used inside the soul altar for protection. It will display the time remaining for protection in the altar. A max stack of soul orbs can provide a player with 14 days of decay protection.

-Added ability to see non collectable resource names by looking at it for example Iron Vein, Oak Tree, Etc. This helps colorblind players or players hard of seeing.

-Added ability for players to stack any building bench on top of each other for Quality of life.

-Added ability for players to see if a weapon is two-handed or one-handed from tooltip.

-Added a special dryad location for world building/lore.

-Added a special savage location for world building/lore.

-Added 4 new head options to each character model in character customization.

-Added workstations to be able to be disassembled.

-Added ability for humans to apply corruption on their face and change its color.

-Added a special human location for world building/lore.

-Added ability to see if your building piece is protected by a soul altar in decay enabled servers. If you look at the durability of a building it will say its protection status. If protection is true your building is protected from decay, if false it is not.

-Added more information to quests and made quests more open ended to allow the player to chose how to complete them.

-Adjusted lights to not be as bright.

-Adjusted throwing dagger run animation.

-Adjusted shield location while holding.

-Adjusted bow run animation.

-Adjusted range of spawn points to make world more alive.

-Fixed characters starting off at level 0.

-Fixed being able to block heals to not receive healing.

-Fixed infinite use of regen potions.

-Fixed container cart spelling.

-Fixed not being able to type in admin in chat without chat flipping.

-Fixed food platters not being able to be picked up.

-Fixed paintings not being able to be picked up.

-Fixed shelfs not being able to be picked up.

-Fixed thrones not giving the correct item back on pickup.

-Fixed lock not being able to work from behind defensive gate.

-Fixed bedrolls to not be accessed by everyone.

-Fixed decay to work properly for servers and official server.

-Fixed player professions starting at level zero instead of level 1.

-Fixed not being able to place stations between foundations.

-Fixed t3 Vanguard helmet not showing player ears.

-Fixed ai spawning inside player bases.

-Fixed spider/mantid AI sizes to make sure they fight in their dungeon.

-Increased starting mobs for better xp gain & fighting experience.

-Increased mobs at each faction & middle entrance/exits.

-Updated map pathing and made town look more beautiful.

-Updated middle of map to look more sinister.

-Updated the look of the UI to be more modern.

-Removed the tempering bench step from crafting.

-Removed landclaim system, now your building pieces will claim a small area, if you aren't in a guild it will build for you privately but in a guild it will build for the guild.

-Removed fridge since decay is not used for food anymore.

-Removed jewelry station and renamed gem station t1-t3 to jewelry station t1-t3. Added all jewelry station recipes to new stations for station consolidation.

-Reworked a ton of the Icons (WIP).

-Reworked most steel and iron weapons to look different and mo betta.

-Tweaked all current food to show how long you have the buff for and made all the food buffs share one buff slot.

-Tweaked elemental armor to reduce status effect durations if armor value is high enough.

-Tweaked scorpion food to not give armor anymore but allow you to gain more healing.

-Tweaked offensive and defensive healing descriptions.

-Tweaked all footprint sounds.

-Tweaked mammoths to not attack unless provoked and increased HP since they are now neutral.

-Tweaked summoning Unique weapons to now buff the player instead.

-Tweaked player logout to also force the player to leave the group.

-Tweaked crabs to not be aggressive anymore.

-Tweaked building system to allow for more flexibility (stacking foundations, being able to build from under something, pillars can now touch landscape and can be used to make bridges etc).

-Tweaked 2h combo chain to reduce the time it could freeze if missing a combo click.

-Tweaked single player cheats to be used anywhere due to removing landclaim.

-Tweaked quest journal to have multiple tabs to break apart the different types of quests.

-Tweaked active Quest User Interface to only hold three quests at a time due to screen constraints.

-Tweaked quests to only allow for 3 active quests at a time.

-Tweaked decay to make all buildings last 7 days without repairing them for the server decay.(Wanted players to have a chance at keeping their buildings).

-Tweaked base damage from strength stat from .25 per point to .5.

-Tweaked crit damage from agility stat from 1% per level to 2%.

-Tweaked non regen gems to give the player additional stats so it doesn't pale to regen gem.

-Tweaked food buffs times for example t3 food was 5 minutes now its 30 minutes t2 was 1 minutes now its 15 minutes and t1 was 30 seconds now its 5 minutes.

-Tweaked resources names for immersion and world building.

-Tweaked building destruction to now give full building resources back.

-Tweaked the dialogue UI to look better and allow for more information to be inputted.