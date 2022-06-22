Game Patch

Greetings adventurers,

We hope you’ve been enjoying the Curse of the Serpent Lord adventure so far! Behind the scenes, we’ve been working hard on bug fixes. We hope this will further improve your experience! You can find the full list below:

Fixed an issue where rolling the die would cause frame drops

Guiding Light no longer freezes in place if a valid path to an undiscovered key bearer cannot be found

Fixed bug where the warlock would sometimes receive a prototype card

Fire Immunity Potion, Ice Immunity Potion and Adamant Potion can now be used on Cána

Fixed various graphical issues related to picking up board pieces

Fixed various bugs where Cána's skin would revert to the level 1 skin when she leveled up

Fixed Cána’s level not restoring to its original level when loading a saved game (unfortunately this means previous saves will not load properly, new saves after this patch will work as intended)

Fixed issue where Cána would not follow the warlock through portals

Fixed animation issue when the warlock is downed

Rejuvenation now heals non-player allies such as Cána

Cána can now attack the Hydra

Corrupted friendlies now use proper melee abilities instead of not animating

Cána now has the correct level when reconnecting to a game

Rift Servant can no longer banish the Hydra

Feral Charge now sets Cána's chase and guard states properly

Cána no longer attacks remotely after having been forcefully moved from the tile she is guarding

Fixed bug where there were sometimes fewer eye tiles than intended on the boss level in the desert

Fixed an issue where the desert boss would display info panels at incorrect or inconvenient times when hovered in the PC Edition

Removed irrelevant stats on Water Flask and Overcharge cards

UI Art polish on PC

Fixed bug that caused the visual state of doors, chests and other interactables to be out of sync after a host migration

Fixed bug with desert merchant's visual state not being synced properly between host and clients

Muted desert merchant when entering a new floor

Added SFX and VFX when Astral Strike hits a target

Proper values are now shown on the Scroll of Tsunami and the range of the attack corresponds to the length of the wave

Improved visual feedback when Reptilian Mage spawns a Corruption Sliver

Fixed bug where corruption spawned on eye tiles in boss level

Fixed bug where the assassin would get stealth back immediately after stealth expired

Various balance adjustments

New Jeweled Scarab plushie in Heroes’ Hangout in VR

We will continue to work on more fixes, including the issue with stuck notifications.

See you out there!

The Demeo Team