Game Patch

Greetings adventurers,
We hope you’ve been enjoying the Curse of the Serpent Lord adventure so far! Behind the scenes, we’ve been working hard on bug fixes. We hope this will further improve your experience! You can find the full list below:
- Fixed an issue where rolling the die would cause frame drops
- Guiding Light no longer freezes in place if a valid path to an undiscovered key bearer cannot be found
- Fixed bug where the warlock would sometimes receive a prototype card
- Fire Immunity Potion, Ice Immunity Potion and Adamant Potion can now be used on Cána
- Fixed various graphical issues related to picking up board pieces
- Fixed various bugs where Cána's skin would revert to the level 1 skin when she leveled up
- Fixed Cána’s level not restoring to its original level when loading a saved game (unfortunately this means previous saves will not load properly, new saves after this patch will work as intended)
- Fixed issue where Cána would not follow the warlock through portals
- Fixed animation issue when the warlock is downed
- Rejuvenation now heals non-player allies such as Cána
- Cána can now attack the Hydra
- Corrupted friendlies now use proper melee abilities instead of not animating
- Cána now has the correct level when reconnecting to a game
- Rift Servant can no longer banish the Hydra
- Feral Charge now sets Cána's chase and guard states properly
- Cána no longer attacks remotely after having been forcefully moved from the tile she is guarding
- Fixed bug where there were sometimes fewer eye tiles than intended on the boss level in the desert
- Fixed an issue where the desert boss would display info panels at incorrect or inconvenient times when hovered in the PC Edition
- Removed irrelevant stats on Water Flask and Overcharge cards
- UI Art polish on PC
- Fixed bug that caused the visual state of doors, chests and other interactables to be out of sync after a host migration
- Fixed bug with desert merchant's visual state not being synced properly between host and clients
- Muted desert merchant when entering a new floor
- Added SFX and VFX when Astral Strike hits a target
- Proper values are now shown on the Scroll of Tsunami and the range of the attack corresponds to the length of the wave
- Improved visual feedback when Reptilian Mage spawns a Corruption Sliver
- Fixed bug where corruption spawned on eye tiles in boss level
- Fixed bug where the assassin would get stealth back immediately after stealth expired
- Various balance adjustments
- New Jeweled Scarab plushie in Heroes’ Hangout in VR
We will continue to work on more fixes, including the issue with stuck notifications.
See you out there!
The Demeo Team
