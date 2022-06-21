Hotfix v 1.25.11050: Bug Fixes

Hello, Animaze community!

We've prepared a hotfix for some app issues that we have previously encountered:

Fixed issues with Ultraleap IK retargeting mode where some of the skeletal animations were still applied

Added webcam feed in video recordings feature. Activate this option by going to Settings > Video Graphics > Add Webcam to Recording (default OFF)

Fixed the UI issue on Controls page

Updated Cubism 4 SDK to R5 beta5, which enables importing Live2D models exported by Cubism Editor 4.2 and all features added by this release

Fixed issue with activating puffed cheeks through keybinds for Live2D avatars, which resulted in these avatars deactivating all mouth animations.

Updated Personas data to fix various issues:

-> occasional crashes when selecting a predefined pattern

-> clothing patterns applying to hands instead of clothing

As always, we love hearing what you think about the new content and Animaze! Tell us what you’d like to see added to Animaze on our Discord server, email us at support[@]animaze[.]us, or message us on Twitter!

Happy Streaming,

The Holotech Team