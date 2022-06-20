 Skip to content

Zoey: My Hentai Sex Doll update for 20 June 2022

New update (v0.40) - Let's Play with Zoey...

Share · View all patches · Build 8971824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello Lewd Tribe,
I released Friday all the actions for FREE MODE PART 2 of Zoey including a lot of new items to play with her
BUT I didn't posted the patch note because it was not totally finished! Some animations and elements were missing, also the RESET wasn't working! Now everything is good so I can give you all the details!

What's New ?

Free Mode

  • NEW > Part 2 ACTIONS are now available including:
  • Cunnilingus
  • Anulingus
  • Whip+marks
  • Anal beads
  • Pussy fingering
  • Ass plug
  • Sex (with/without condom)
  • Anal (with/without condom)
  • Effects
  • Cum/Lot of Cum/Squirt
  • RESET is working perfectly so you can reset the FREE scene to restart from 0.
  • Bug : Plug button is now purple, not pink ;)

Next steps are completing the VN of this part 2 before doing the sex scene. Stay tuned!

