New update (v0.40) - Let's Play with Zoey...

Hello Lewd Tribe,
I released Friday all the actions for FREE MODE PART 2 of Zoey including a lot of new items to play with her
BUT I didn't posted the patch note because it was not totally finished! Some animations and elements were missing, also the RESET wasn't working! Now everything is good so I can give you all the details!
What's New ?
Free Mode
- NEW > Part 2 ACTIONS are now available including:
- Cunnilingus
- Anulingus
- Whip+marks
- Anal beads
- Pussy fingering
- Ass plug
- Sex (with/without condom)
- Anal (with/without condom)
- Effects
- Cum/Lot of Cum/Squirt
- RESET is working perfectly so you can reset the FREE scene to restart from 0.
- Bug : Plug button is now purple, not pink ;)
Next steps are completing the VN of this part 2 before doing the sex scene. Stay tuned!
