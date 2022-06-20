 Skip to content

Rockstar Life update for 20 June 2022

Main Screen Addiction Levels

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Rockstars,

A new update has arrived. This one brings the addiction levels to the main information panel on top of the game screen. Green is good, yellow can be even better in some situations and red is bad. Up to you to balance your addictions so you get the most of it without risking game over.

Next, I will be working on the background traits, it was a recommendation from the discussion board.

If you also have a recommendation about a new feature or a change just go to the discussions board and make yourself heard.

Cheers.

K.

v1.2
FEATURES

  • Main panel addiction levels info
