Liftoff: Micro Drones update for 20 June 2022

Update 0.5.5 released!

We hope you're enjoying Sawdust Inc as much as we do! As promised, here's the next update with a cool new addition: the Bibito. Tested and approved by BubbyFPV :)

Changelist

  • Added Bubito frame
  • Added BetaFPV 1s 300mAH battery
  • Added Redot Pico camera
  • Added Happymodel Ex0802 Motors
  • Added first Sawdust Inc races A.I. data sets.
  • Fixed collision bookshelf Sawdust Inc

Bubito

BubbyFPV designed this micro-class BNF drone as one of the smallest drones on the market, using the best quality components. The Bubito is the ultimate indoor ripper, perfect for practicing freestyle in tight indoor spaces. Check out the real deal in the video below!

What micro drones would you like to see added in the future? Let us know in the comments!

