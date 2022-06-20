 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Para Bellum - Hold the Line update for 20 June 2022

Build 1.2.0 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8971627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

Para Bellum - Hold the Line just had a new small update, version 1.2.0!

I've received some feedback from the players that the beginning of the campaign is too difficult and it turns new players off the game. I wanted to address this concern by doing a couple of small changes to the balancing of the first couple of campaign missions.

The early campaign experience should be more manageable now to new players!

That's all for now! Thanks and have a nice summer everyone :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1772921
  • Loading history…
Depot 1772922
  • Loading history…
Depot 1772923
  • Loading history…
Depot 1772924
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link