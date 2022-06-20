Build 1.2.0 is now live!

Hey there!

Para Bellum - Hold the Line just had a new small update, version 1.2.0!

I've received some feedback from the players that the beginning of the campaign is too difficult and it turns new players off the game. I wanted to address this concern by doing a couple of small changes to the balancing of the first couple of campaign missions.

The early campaign experience should be more manageable now to new players!

That's all for now! Thanks and have a nice summer everyone :)