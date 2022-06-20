Augments and Achievements Update (Early Access v.0.40)

Patch v.040: Augments and Achievements

This week, Gunlocked goes rogue-wait for it-lite. Persistent unlockable upgrades are here, and they allow players to customize their experience in a multitude of requested ways. From smaller ship hit-boxes, and increasing shields, to build and upgrade consistency, to simply more power from additional special weapons. And all of these upgrades can synergize in all the same way regular weapons and utilities can. There's a lot that can be mixed and matched, and many really strong combinations (some that might not be apparent).

There's more to come with this system, and some augments may become stronger as more content is added, but I think the system is already in a really fun place.

Sorry about the delay, but there was a lot to create and test with this update. So much new content, so many different interactions possible! I hope you enjoy. I'll keep the rest of the notes short, and let you all discover the new content for yourselves. Let me know what you think in the comments!

One final note: Having moved some content forward with the last two patches, the update numbering on public builds fell out of sync with my internal roadmap, so this patch is 0.40 instead of 0.35

Features

20 New augments! Complete research goals (often, but not always, tied to achievements) to unlock and equip powerful new upgrades to your pilot before battle even begins. Each pilot's equipped augments are saved separately. Once you have a build you like, you can easily switch between pilots without having to change the augments every time.

20 new achievements to unlock.

Quality of life

Updated ability icons for all weapons, utilities, and augments.

You can now press "start" on a gamepad or "control" on a keyboard to jump to the deploy menu instantly in the Mission Menu.

You can now press any cancel button or key in the Mission Menu to jump to the abort button when not in a sub-menu

Bug Fixes