The Last Spell update for 22 June 2022

Fear of the Lake - Patch 0.97.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8971601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Heroes!

In today's update we are bringing you one new feature that will probably help you a lot during boss fights, and different types of Bug fix & Balancing. Read more below!

Summary:

  • New Feature: Night progression gauge during Boss Nights

  • Bug fix

  • Balancing

    • Waves
    • Perks
    • Harpy boss fight
    • Cetusia boss fight
    • Dryads boss fight

NEW FEATURE: Progression gauge during Boss Nights

Added a new version of the Night progression gauge during Boss Nights. We hope this will help you identify the progress you've made during the fight.

BUG FIX

  • Fix the zoom level for 2K or higher screen resolution: before the fix, the game was too zoomed in for high resolution. Now if you have a high resolution you will see more in the screen.
  • Fix all the sound stacking problems (for example it was happening when multiple ballista shot at the same time)
  • Fix a softlock when spamming the firing button with the catapult.
  • Fix the possibility to shoot multiple times with the catapult when spamming the firing button.
  • Fix of the Meta favors "More rerolls" and "Even more rerolls" not unlocking in the dark shop.
  • Fix of the Meta favor "Glenwald" unlocked too early in the campaign for new players or even players that updated their game recently.
  • Fix of self cast skills not working on boss units (this affected cetusia's fight).
  • Fix a softlock during the loading screen of a new run when right click is pressed during this screen.

BALANCING

WAVES

  • Added more Hunters in waves for Glenwald.

PERKS

  • Big Game Hunter's bonus damage: 15% of target's max Health ➝ 8% of target's max Health

HARPY BOSS FIGHT (Gildenberg)

Corrupted Harpy (assault form)

Attributes:

  • Health: 1080 ➝ 810
  • Move points: 6 ➝ 4

Skills:

  • Fury(melee attack), “Flying Assault” (maneuver attack) and “Dive Bomb” (spawn attack) all had their damages decreased.
  • Flying Assault's (maneuver attack) range has been increased but now has a cooldown before being usable again.

Alerion (small harpy)

Attributes:

  • Critical%: 0% ➝ 6%

Skills:

  • Lacerate's (melee attack) damages have been decreased.

CETUSIA BOSS FIGHT (Lakeburg)

General

  • The quantity of enemies in waves has been reduced.
  • Boss fight’s general structure has been altered to feel less repetitive.

Cetusia

Attributes:

  • Health: 3000 ➝ 3600
  • Armor: 150 à 400
  • Block: 60 ➝ 50
  • Resistance: 50% à 40%

Skills:

  • Cetusia now needs to Charge before using Head Smash (physical attack) and Hydro Catapult (long-range attack).

  • Splash! (maneuver attack):

    • Debuff 3 Move Points (3 turns) à -3 Move Points (1 turn).
    • Added Debuff -30% Damage (1 turn)
    • Added [Self] Dispel Debuff (not all negative alterations, so you can still poison her)

  • Added [Self] Charge (1 turn)

    • Hydro Catapult (long-range attack):

  • Debuff -3 Move Points (3 turns) à -3 Move Points (2 turns).

  • Putrid Water (poison attack) has been moved from Cetusia to Cetusia’s Tail.

  • Head Smash's (physical attack) damages have been increased.

  • Cetusia now inflicts damage and debuff around her in melee upon her defeat.

Behavior:

  • Cetusia’s general behavior has been altered to be more predictable.

Cetusia’s Tail

Attributes:

  • Health: 2250 ➝ 1800
  • Armor: 150 ➝ 200
  • Block: 60 ➝ 50
  • Resistance: 50% ➝ 40%

Skills:

  • Cetusia’s Tail can now use Putrid Water (poison attack), but its damages have been reduced.
  • Cetusia’s Tail now needs to Charge before using Putrid Water (poison attack) and “Tail Smash” (physical attack).
  • Tail Smash (physical attack)‘s damages have been increased.
  • Cetusia’s Tail now inflicts damage and debuff around it in melee upon its defeat.

Behavior:

  • Cetusia’s Tail’s general behavior has been altered to be more predictable.

Enraged Cetusia (last phase)

Attributes:

  • Health: 3000 ➝ 3600
  • Block: 0 ➝ 50
  • Resistance: 50% ➝ 40%

Wyrmling Egg

Attributes:

  • Resistance: 90% ➝ 80%

Wyrmling

Attributes:

  • Health: 450 ➝ 400
  • Resistance: 25% ➝ 20%
  • Critical%: 0% ➝ 12%

Skills:

  • Bite’s damages have been slightly decreased.

DRYADS BOSS FIGHT (Glenwald)

General

  • The quantity of enemies in waves has been reduced.
  • Boss fight’s general structure has been altered to feel more predictable.
  • Number of Dryads: 16 ➝ 15.

Putrefied Dryad

Attributes:

  • Health: 1360 ➝ 1300
  • Armor: 80 ➝ 200
  • Block: 50 ➝ 30
  • Dodge: 30% ➝ 20%
  • Resistance: 40% ➝ 30%

Skills:

  • Counterattack (melee attack)‘s damages were increased, but its Armor-Piercing property has been removed.
  • Dryads now spawn less Seed Mortars and Sprayers but spawn more Hatcheries (total number of plants spawned per Dryad stays the same).

Monolith

Attributes:

  • Health: 160 ➝ 200

Seed Mortar

Attributes:

  • Health: 320 ➝ 200
  • Armor: 80 ➝ 50
  • Dodge: 30% ➝ 20%

Skills:

  • Venomous Strike (poison attack):

    • Poison 15 (4 turns) ➝ Poison 10 (4 turns)

Sprayer

Attributes:

  • Health: 320 ➝ 200
  • Armor: 80 ➝ 50
  • Block: 50 ➝ 30

Skills:

  • Protective Spores' (buff skill) area of effect was reduced.

Hatchery

Attributes:

  • Health: 320 ➝ 220
  • Armor: 80 ➝ 50
  • Resistance: 40% → 30%

Thank you for playing, and see you on [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames)!

