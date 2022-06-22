Fear of the Lake - Patch 0.97.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8971601 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 13:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello Heroes!

In today's update we are bringing you one new feature that will probably help you a lot during boss fights, and different types of Bug fix & Balancing. Read more below!

Summary:

New Feature: Night progression gauge during Boss Nights

Bug fix

Balancing Waves Perks Harpy boss fight Cetusia boss fight Dryads boss fight



NEW FEATURE: Progression gauge during Boss Nights

Added a new version of the Night progression gauge during Boss Nights. We hope this will help you identify the progress you've made during the fight.

BUG FIX

Fix the zoom level for 2K or higher screen resolution: before the fix, the game was too zoomed in for high resolution. Now if you have a high resolution you will see more in the screen.

Fix all the sound stacking problems (for example it was happening when multiple ballista shot at the same time)

Fix a softlock when spamming the firing button with the catapult.

Fix the possibility to shoot multiple times with the catapult when spamming the firing button.

Fix of the Meta favors "More rerolls" and "Even more rerolls" not unlocking in the dark shop.

Fix of the Meta favor "Glenwald" unlocked too early in the campaign for new players or even players that updated their game recently.

Fix of self cast skills not working on boss units (this affected cetusia's fight).

Fix a softlock during the loading screen of a new run when right click is pressed during this screen.

BALANCING

WAVES

Added more Hunters in waves for Glenwald.

PERKS

Big Game Hunter's bonus damage: 15% of target's max Health ➝ 8% of target's max Health

HARPY BOSS FIGHT (Gildenberg)

Corrupted Harpy (assault form)

Attributes:

Health: 1080 ➝ 810

Move points: 6 ➝ 4

Skills:

Fury(melee attack), “Flying Assault” (maneuver attack) and “Dive Bomb” (spawn attack) all had their damages decreased.

Flying Assault's (maneuver attack) range has been increased but now has a cooldown before being usable again.

Alerion (small harpy)

Attributes:

Critical%: 0% ➝ 6%

Skills:

Lacerate's (melee attack) damages have been decreased.

CETUSIA BOSS FIGHT (Lakeburg)

General

The quantity of enemies in waves has been reduced.

Boss fight’s general structure has been altered to feel less repetitive.

Cetusia

Attributes:

Health: 3000 ➝ 3600

Armor: 150 à 400

Block: 60 ➝ 50

Resistance: 50% à 40%

Skills:

Cetusia now needs to Charge before using Head Smash (physical attack) and Hydro Catapult (long-range attack).

Splash! (maneuver attack): Debuff 3 Move Points (3 turns) à -3 Move Points (1 turn). Added Debuff -30% Damage (1 turn) Added [Self] Dispel Debuff (not all negative alterations, so you can still poison her)

Added [Self] Charge (1 turn) Hydro Catapult (long-range attack):

Debuff -3 Move Points (3 turns) à -3 Move Points (2 turns).

Putrid Water (poison attack) has been moved from Cetusia to Cetusia’s Tail.

Head Smash's (physical attack) damages have been increased.

Cetusia now inflicts damage and debuff around her in melee upon her defeat.

Behavior:

Cetusia’s general behavior has been altered to be more predictable.

Cetusia’s Tail

Attributes:

Health: 2250 ➝ 1800

Armor: 150 ➝ 200

Block: 60 ➝ 50

Resistance: 50% ➝ 40%

Skills:

Cetusia’s Tail can now use Putrid Water (poison attack), but its damages have been reduced.

Cetusia’s Tail now needs to Charge before using Putrid Water (poison attack) and “Tail Smash” (physical attack).

Tail Smash (physical attack)‘s damages have been increased.

Cetusia’s Tail now inflicts damage and debuff around it in melee upon its defeat.

Behavior:

Cetusia’s Tail’s general behavior has been altered to be more predictable.

Enraged Cetusia (last phase)

Attributes:

Health: 3000 ➝ 3600

Block: 0 ➝ 50

Resistance: 50% ➝ 40%

Wyrmling Egg

Attributes:

Resistance: 90% ➝ 80%

Wyrmling

Attributes:

Health: 450 ➝ 400

Resistance: 25% ➝ 20%

Critical%: 0% ➝ 12%

Skills:

Bite’s damages have been slightly decreased.

DRYADS BOSS FIGHT (Glenwald)

General

The quantity of enemies in waves has been reduced.

Boss fight’s general structure has been altered to feel more predictable.

Number of Dryads: 16 ➝ 15.

Putrefied Dryad

Attributes:

Health: 1360 ➝ 1300

Armor: 80 ➝ 200

Block: 50 ➝ 30

Dodge: 30% ➝ 20%

Resistance: 40% ➝ 30%

Skills:

Counterattack (melee attack)‘s damages were increased, but its Armor-Piercing property has been removed.

Dryads now spawn less Seed Mortars and Sprayers but spawn more Hatcheries (total number of plants spawned per Dryad stays the same).

Monolith

Attributes:

Health: 160 ➝ 200

Seed Mortar

Attributes:

Health: 320 ➝ 200

Armor: 80 ➝ 50

Dodge: 30% ➝ 20%

Skills:

Venomous Strike (poison attack): Poison 15 (4 turns) ➝ Poison 10 (4 turns)



Sprayer

Attributes:

Health: 320 ➝ 200

Armor: 80 ➝ 50

Block: 50 ➝ 30

Skills:

Protective Spores' (buff skill) area of effect was reduced.

Hatchery

Attributes:

Health: 320 ➝ 220

Armor: 80 ➝ 50

Resistance: 40% → 30%

