Fear of the Lake - Patch 0.97.2.1

Hello Heroes!
In today's update we are bringing you one new feature that will probably help you a lot during boss fights, and different types of Bug fix & Balancing. Read more below!
Summary:
-
New Feature: Night progression gauge during Boss Nights
-
Bug fix
-
Balancing
- Waves
- Perks
- Harpy boss fight
- Cetusia boss fight
- Dryads boss fight
NEW FEATURE: Progression gauge during Boss Nights
Added a new version of the Night progression gauge during Boss Nights. We hope this will help you identify the progress you've made during the fight.
BUG FIX
- Fix the zoom level for 2K or higher screen resolution: before the fix, the game was too zoomed in for high resolution. Now if you have a high resolution you will see more in the screen.
- Fix all the sound stacking problems (for example it was happening when multiple ballista shot at the same time)
- Fix a softlock when spamming the firing button with the catapult.
- Fix the possibility to shoot multiple times with the catapult when spamming the firing button.
- Fix of the Meta favors "More rerolls" and "Even more rerolls" not unlocking in the dark shop.
- Fix of the Meta favor "Glenwald" unlocked too early in the campaign for new players or even players that updated their game recently.
- Fix of self cast skills not working on boss units (this affected cetusia's fight).
- Fix a softlock during the loading screen of a new run when right click is pressed during this screen.
BALANCING
WAVES
- Added more Hunters in waves for Glenwald.
PERKS
- Big Game Hunter's bonus damage: 15% of target's max Health ➝ 8% of target's max Health
HARPY BOSS FIGHT (Gildenberg)
Corrupted Harpy (assault form)
Attributes:
- Health: 1080 ➝ 810
- Move points: 6 ➝ 4
Skills:
- Fury(melee attack), “Flying Assault” (maneuver attack) and “Dive Bomb” (spawn attack) all had their damages decreased.
- Flying Assault's (maneuver attack) range has been increased but now has a cooldown before being usable again.
Alerion (small harpy)
Attributes:
- Critical%: 0% ➝ 6%
Skills:
- Lacerate's (melee attack) damages have been decreased.
CETUSIA BOSS FIGHT (Lakeburg)
General
- The quantity of enemies in waves has been reduced.
- Boss fight’s general structure has been altered to feel less repetitive.
Cetusia
Attributes:
- Health: 3000 ➝ 3600
- Armor: 150 à 400
- Block: 60 ➝ 50
- Resistance: 50% à 40%
Skills:
-
Cetusia now needs to Charge before using Head Smash (physical attack) and Hydro Catapult (long-range attack).
-
Splash! (maneuver attack):
- Debuff 3 Move Points (3 turns) à -3 Move Points (1 turn).
- Added Debuff -30% Damage (1 turn)
- Added [Self] Dispel Debuff (not all negative alterations, so you can still poison her)
-
Added [Self] Charge (1 turn)
- Hydro Catapult (long-range attack):
-
Debuff -3 Move Points (3 turns) à -3 Move Points (2 turns).
-
Putrid Water (poison attack) has been moved from Cetusia to Cetusia’s Tail.
-
Head Smash's (physical attack) damages have been increased.
-
Cetusia now inflicts damage and debuff around her in melee upon her defeat.
Behavior:
- Cetusia’s general behavior has been altered to be more predictable.
Cetusia’s Tail
Attributes:
- Health: 2250 ➝ 1800
- Armor: 150 ➝ 200
- Block: 60 ➝ 50
- Resistance: 50% ➝ 40%
Skills:
- Cetusia’s Tail can now use Putrid Water (poison attack), but its damages have been reduced.
- Cetusia’s Tail now needs to Charge before using Putrid Water (poison attack) and “Tail Smash” (physical attack).
- Tail Smash (physical attack)‘s damages have been increased.
- Cetusia’s Tail now inflicts damage and debuff around it in melee upon its defeat.
Behavior:
- Cetusia’s Tail’s general behavior has been altered to be more predictable.
Enraged Cetusia (last phase)
Attributes:
- Health: 3000 ➝ 3600
- Block: 0 ➝ 50
- Resistance: 50% ➝ 40%
Wyrmling Egg
Attributes:
- Resistance: 90% ➝ 80%
Wyrmling
Attributes:
- Health: 450 ➝ 400
- Resistance: 25% ➝ 20%
- Critical%: 0% ➝ 12%
Skills:
- Bite’s damages have been slightly decreased.
DRYADS BOSS FIGHT (Glenwald)
General
- The quantity of enemies in waves has been reduced.
- Boss fight’s general structure has been altered to feel more predictable.
- Number of Dryads: 16 ➝ 15.
Putrefied Dryad
Attributes:
- Health: 1360 ➝ 1300
- Armor: 80 ➝ 200
- Block: 50 ➝ 30
- Dodge: 30% ➝ 20%
- Resistance: 40% ➝ 30%
Skills:
- Counterattack (melee attack)‘s damages were increased, but its Armor-Piercing property has been removed.
- Dryads now spawn less Seed Mortars and Sprayers but spawn more Hatcheries (total number of plants spawned per Dryad stays the same).
Monolith
Attributes:
- Health: 160 ➝ 200
Seed Mortar
Attributes:
- Health: 320 ➝ 200
- Armor: 80 ➝ 50
- Dodge: 30% ➝ 20%
Skills:
-
Venomous Strike (poison attack):
- Poison 15 (4 turns) ➝ Poison 10 (4 turns)
Sprayer
Attributes:
- Health: 320 ➝ 200
- Armor: 80 ➝ 50
- Block: 50 ➝ 30
Skills:
- Protective Spores' (buff skill) area of effect was reduced.
Hatchery
Attributes:
- Health: 320 ➝ 220
- Armor: 80 ➝ 50
- Resistance: 40% → 30%
Thank you for playing, and see you on [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames)!
Changed files in this update