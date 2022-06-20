Hotfix 1.0.8b

This hotfix is mostly fixing small issues; typos, incorrect character dressing in some scenarios, and one of the card back unlocks not triggering correctly.

Balancing wise I also changed it so Kingdom Events no longer take time to trigger/debrief, which hopefully helps with the early book feeling too full. I also tweaked Toxic Shock to be even worse :)

1.0.8b

Fixed the Lancaster cardback not triggering (Triggers after Katie's whisky bottle side-quest)

Fixed the second Bella cardback triggering (day 194)

Toxic shock base poison reduced (300->200). After doubling it now doesn't clear poison stack applied

1.0.8