Hotfix 1.0.8b

This hotfix is mostly fixing small issues; typos, incorrect character dressing in some scenarios, and one of the card back unlocks not triggering correctly.
Balancing wise I also changed it so Kingdom Events no longer take time to trigger/debrief, which hopefully helps with the early book feeling too full. I also tweaked Toxic Shock to be even worse :)
1.0.8b
- Fixed the Lancaster cardback not triggering (Triggers after Katie's whisky bottle side-quest)
- Fixed the second Bella cardback triggering (day 194)
- Toxic shock base poison reduced (300->200). After doubling it now doesn't clear poison stack applied
1.0.8
- Typo fixes
- Kingdom Events no longer takes up a timeslot
- Fixed a bug where having left the Black Rose questline half-done in Book 1 could soft-lock the Coffeshop in book 2
- Toxic shock gets an upgrade, and now triggers the poison, after doubling it
- Doubled max number of savegames to 512
- Fixed a bug when copying wallpapers out to pictures folder
Changed files in this update