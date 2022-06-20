Kayak VR: Mirage Playtest Update v0.9.4: FidelityFX (+20% performance)

We implemented FidelityFX, a technique that lowers the rendering resolution of the game but then scale it back up at a lower cost.

To our eyes, FidelityFX seems to work better than DLSS if you've tried that before and were disappointed. It's available from advanced settings in four settings: performance, balanced, quality and ultra.

On ultra it gave us a performance boost of about 20% at minimal visual loss and that's why we decided to enable it on ultra by default. This should give players with lower-end rigs more room to run the game better or turn up some graphical settings and allow users with high-end rigs to crank it even further.

Apart from the default quality settings you can also set it to custom and use the slider to increase it beyond the ultra setting (which equals to 77 on the slider). This will give you a sharper image and we think is a better than option than increasing the pixel density.

We also exposed a slider for the general sharpness which used to be 1.0 but as FidelityFX also impacts the sharpness we default it to 0.5. We would love to hear your experience Fidelity and what combination of values for FidelityFX / sharpness / pixel density work best for you!