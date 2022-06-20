Update 1.7

Heya space pilots,

Time for another content update! We've been a bit quiet the last 2 months (there has been another big relocation within the team as well as the average health turmoil in 2022), but everything is back on track and most importantly, we have some new content that we finally want to share with you:

We're excited to introduce the promised deployable turrets feature, made all shields upgradable, took another deep look into cargo items (icons and sorting) and last but not least greatly expanded the German translation. During the constraints, we also took the time to revise general things like our website.

In addition, a lot of new content for the main story expansion has been created again in the background, which we are now focusing on completing – the wait will soon be over.

Safe travels, we look forward to your feedback!

Deployable Turrets

You can now place and upgrade turret platforms in space to protect your back. This is the basic version - functionality will be further refined and more types will be added in the future!

GET THEM – on CoC Greifswald, Thorn, Riga or Stargard

– on CoC Greifswald, Thorn, Riga or Stargard PLACE THEM – from your inventory

– from your inventory CALL DIALOG – for further options like equip, upgrade or undeploy

Upgrading mobile turrets is also possible directly from the inventory!

Upgradeable Shields

You can now upgrade all normal shields for your ship! More damage resistances have also been added to shields (which can increase with upgrades), for example, CoC shields now tend to get less damage when crashing into asteroids, etc.

New Item Graphics

Cargo icons: In the process of refining the way inventory items are sorted, new subcategories and more unique icons were created.

Custom drop graphic for diamonds

Audio / VFX

New fail sound added to all mechanic skill checks

Turret placement sound effect

Crystal asteroids have a custom destruction sound

New upgrade sound effects

Turret upgrade VFX

Hokucho emitters (special engine, new front thrusters and signal lights)

Minor Story Improvement

It is now possible to decide against Kalypso when first crashing into her and join Caduceus at a later point in the story than before.

General

Reworked a lot of dialog text

Some location images polished up (Pluto Colony, Bars)

Elzo Fartrader now uses the "follower" system when his sidemission is accepted

Some camera movement added to various sequences

Some NPC reactions changed during conversations with the player

DE Localization

Over 4500 lines were added to the German translation - bringing the interface back to 100% and the dialogs a big step forward. It's far from finished, but we aim to reach the full DE translation this year.

Source translation from 50 to 100%

Json translation from 45 to 100%

Scripts and dialogs: +25%

Note for translators: All text color codes were replaced by variables to allow easier color handling.

World

Travel Group: Improve the affinity checks

UI

Inventory item sorting was completely reworked – less alphabet, more intuition!

Character HUD: Show the skill level on the icon

Some person sorting in location lists was improved as well

Skill icons correctly y-centered

Mission item weight / price adaptions

Default weight and price for mission items is 0 (keycards, persons & bodies, instruments, readables)

Marcel Wallas mission item weights reduced to 1

Portraits

J-12 random male #3 polishing / style adaption (incl. its 12 variations)

The Tyrant - Proxy Vaudreuil will now follow the player again after defeating the rebels (if you have a savegame where this sidemission bugged, he will now continue to follow you as soon as you load your game - leading him back to his destination will finish the sidemission)

Travel Group: Use the destination for random NPC groups too

NPC ships do not follow through with docking on FTA garages

Weapon target offscreen arrow is always shown with repair laser normal selection

Turret auto-aim at next target stops working if the nearest enemy is the weapon target

Make the weapon target nearest enemy shortcut also target negative "affinity of us" ships

Map Marker name is shown in non-map mode

Off-screen weapon target arrow appears on-screen after respawn

Savegames: Weapon target settings are always reset

Use damage type colors in shield tooltips

Translation: Inspect window headline shows an untranslated name

Translation: Landable person list names are not translated

Translate the Map Marker accept button

Translated ship names are not displayed in "scanned:" noti

Analysis tooltip: Show pirate faction names without underscore

First skill arrow rotation is off

Skill "Assisted Aim" could be applied multiple times

Missing upgrade stats for Koumiyou weapon

Professor Zolo now uses correct weapon equipment

Death Battery illogical turn rate values removed (default used)

Some regular non-mission readables could not be dropped or sold

Vornoff's Soporiphic wrong icon

In case anyone noticed: The Bartholdy's logo had a spelling mistake ;) and is now redesigned and adapted into a wide version for the interior image of the bar.

Assistant Demoror respawn reduced

