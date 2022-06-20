Changes June 20 2022

Nerfed Chad a little cause he's probably kinda hard a lil bit
- Made him take a bit more damage (15% more)
- Made his explosion do less damage (25% less)
- Made his explosion radius a little smaller so easier to avoid it (8% smaller)
- Made his anana's do a bit less damage also (30% less)
-Lowered health of "Puncher" attackers by half cause they are kinda annoying especially if they spawn often (the ones that force you to walk)
-Added tip to banana catching mini-game so people know you can force walk (if you don't walk they will fly out of the box probably)
-Changed pause menu layout a little
Changed files in this update