 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bad Guy: Neighborhood update for 20 June 2022

Changes June 20 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8971253 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nerfed Chad a little cause he's probably kinda hard a lil bit

  • Made him take a bit more damage (15% more)
  • Made his explosion do less damage (25% less)
  • Made his explosion radius a little smaller so easier to avoid it (8% smaller)
  • Made his anana's do a bit less damage also (30% less)

-Lowered health of "Puncher" attackers by half cause they are kinda annoying especially if they spawn often (the ones that force you to walk)
-Added tip to banana catching mini-game so people know you can force walk (if you don't walk they will fly out of the box probably)
-Changed pause menu layout a little

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link