Less Rage Update - 1.1.1

Craterbound has definitely had a bit of a rocky start, with many of our players understandably not knowing how to start the game, find bosses, defeat the tanks, etc. Craterbound's first major update serves to fix these issues and to rebalance early game combat.

Tank Changes

Tanks have been the bane of many player's existence, including myself. Thankfully, they have been changed for the better:

Tanks can now be killed without crafting expensive EMPs

Tanks can be killed by attacking them several times with your stun pistol, the amount of times is dependent on game difficulty (2/4/5)

To balance this, tanks are now stunned for less time, dependent on the game difficulty (1.25/1.0/0.75)

Tank random resource amount range has been increased.

Quality of Life Fixes

Bosses can be found on the tablet's map through the skull icons

Fabricators now have item descriptions so that you know what you're fabricating

Multitool laser now lines up with crosshair

Added loading screen

Enemies repopulate faster, giving less time where there are no enemies around

Added FOV and Invert Mouse settings

Copper asteroid fragments now spawn closer to impact and give more resources

Bug-fixes

Fixed players on slow computers falling through the map

Fixed bug where players' sensitivities would default to zero

Rocks/Enemies should no longer spawn on bases or trees

Rocks no longer float mid-air

Enemies will no longer spawn on unwalkable slopes

Compass direction now lines up with tablet map

In summary, I hope this update provides many of the changes to Craterbound you all were hoping to see, and allows many of you to have a more fun and enjoyable gameplay experience. Make sure to stay tuned for what's coming next and let us know what changes you want to see added to the game! As always, if you ever need any help or have suggestions, please reach out through the Official Discord Server.