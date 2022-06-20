Less Rage Update - 1.1.1

Welcome to the Less Rage Update!
Craterbound has definitely had a bit of a rocky start, with many of our players understandably not knowing how to start the game, find bosses, defeat the tanks, etc. Craterbound's first major update serves to fix these issues and to rebalance early game combat.
Tank Changes
Tanks have been the bane of many player's existence, including myself. Thankfully, they have been changed for the better:
- Tanks can now be killed without crafting expensive EMPs
- Tanks can be killed by attacking them several times with your stun pistol, the amount of times is dependent on game difficulty (2/4/5)
- To balance this, tanks are now stunned for less time, dependent on the game difficulty (1.25/1.0/0.75)
- Tank random resource amount range has been increased.
Quality of Life Fixes
- Bosses can be found on the tablet's map through the skull icons
- Fabricators now have item descriptions so that you know what you're fabricating
- Multitool laser now lines up with crosshair
- Added loading screen
- Enemies repopulate faster, giving less time where there are no enemies around
- Added FOV and Invert Mouse settings
- Copper asteroid fragments now spawn closer to impact and give more resources
Bug-fixes
- Fixed players on slow computers falling through the map
- Fixed bug where players' sensitivities would default to zero
- Rocks/Enemies should no longer spawn on bases or trees
- Rocks no longer float mid-air
- Enemies will no longer spawn on unwalkable slopes
- Compass direction now lines up with tablet map
In summary, I hope this update provides many of the changes to Craterbound you all were hoping to see, and allows many of you to have a more fun and enjoyable gameplay experience. Make sure to stay tuned for what's coming next and let us know what changes you want to see added to the game! As always, if you ever need any help or have suggestions, please reach out through the Official Discord Server.
Changed files in this update