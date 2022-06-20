Patch: Insanity

Greetings and Salutations
This is our first big post launch patch, it contains fixes and two new difficulties that can be enabled in the tower of knowledge once you beat act 3. These difficulties also come with a host of new enemy designs, some that will also be added to the rest of the game. We have also added a fan made Turkish translation of the game.
New Content
-
Difficulty 2 and 3 has been added
-
New monster enemy classes
-
Turkish has been added
-
Death stats has been added
Monsters & Combat
-
2 new Difficulties
-
Improved monster spawn variety
-
Final boss damage area is now more visible
-
Improved visuals on monster melee attacks
-
Improved Stilt legged monsters
-
Damage spikes now scaled
-
Damage spikes have mostly been removed from difficulty 1
-
New Monster Class: Hedgehog
-
New Monster Class: Beam flier
-
New Monster Class: Carbuncles
-
New Monster Class: Inferno
-
New Monster Class: Fester
-
New Monster Class: Mistborn
-
New Monster Class: Insane beam flier
-
New Monster Class: Insane fire flier
-
Balanced the game
Player
-
On the death screen there are now stats
-
The death screen is now a prompt that allows you to exit the game instead of continuing
-
Lifesteal now scale with item tier
-
Changed playing with fire curse to now have a chance to drop a fire bomb on casting a fire spell
Other
-
Icemancer has been renamed to Cryomancer
-
Implemented a gamma slider for the graphics menu
-
You can now disable HP bars
Bug Fixes
-
Status effects from Trinkets now scale with item tier
-
Dark Gateway now scale with item tier
-
The final boss died after destroying one of the tentacles in a certain order
-
Sewer levels had a buggy stone that is now fixed
-
You could fall of a platform in ToK
-
Spell casting could break if you if you picked up a spell while being max charge
-
Quality name not set at start
That is all for now, cheers!
Changed files in this update