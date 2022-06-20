Patch: Insanity

Share · View all patches · Build 8970892 · Last edited 20 June 2022 – 13:13:11 UTC by Wendy

Greetings and Salutations

This is our first big post launch patch, it contains fixes and two new difficulties that can be enabled in the tower of knowledge once you beat act 3. These difficulties also come with a host of new enemy designs, some that will also be added to the rest of the game. We have also added a fan made Turkish translation of the game.

New Content

Difficulty 2 and 3 has been added

New monster enemy classes

Turkish has been added

Death stats has been added

Monsters & Combat

2 new Difficulties

Improved monster spawn variety

Final boss damage area is now more visible

Improved visuals on monster melee attacks

Improved Stilt legged monsters

Damage spikes now scaled

Damage spikes have mostly been removed from difficulty 1

New Monster Class: Hedgehog

New Monster Class: Beam flier

New Monster Class: Carbuncles

New Monster Class: Inferno

New Monster Class: Fester

New Monster Class: Mistborn

New Monster Class: Insane beam flier

New Monster Class: Insane fire flier

Balanced the game

Player

On the death screen there are now stats

The death screen is now a prompt that allows you to exit the game instead of continuing

Lifesteal now scale with item tier

Changed playing with fire curse to now have a chance to drop a fire bomb on casting a fire spell

Other

Icemancer has been renamed to Cryomancer

Implemented a gamma slider for the graphics menu

You can now disable HP bars

Bug Fixes

Status effects from Trinkets now scale with item tier

Dark Gateway now scale with item tier

The final boss died after destroying one of the tentacles in a certain order

Sewer levels had a buggy stone that is now fixed

You could fall of a platform in ToK

Spell casting could break if you if you picked up a spell while being max charge

Quality name not set at start

That is all for now, cheers!