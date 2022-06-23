Full Release Update | Patch #6 | V1.2.8206.23583

Howdy survivors, this time we’ll bring you a juicy maintenance patch with several bug fixes and a tiny (but also amazing) surprise! To find out what it is, read the changelog below!

Missions: Added more specific descriptions for the trading mission confirmation buttons.

Seeds: Fixed wrong scaling of melon seeds on fields. They are not behaving like balloons anymore.

Missions: Lem’s missions now also play their intro text first, so it is streamlined with all other trading missions.

Birds: Added bird swarms to the map for a more vivid environment, enjoy! The occurrence and amount of birds can be adjusted in the main menu options. Option “Many” is chosen by default.





Buildings: Cemeteries will now properly dispose of settler corpses.

Glossary: Removed old/wrong fertility image.

- Your Team from Gentlymad & Assemble Entertainment

Changelog Version 1.2.8206.23583