The Crackpet Show - Dress to impress [0.15.5 content update]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

It’s time to get yourself a new outfit, because we’ve got a

▌│█║▌║▌║ NEW UPDATE ║▌║▌║█│▌

Is fame without style actually worth it? You don’t have to answer this question anymore, because the lobby of the most bizarre TV show now features a new machine!

Each killed boss grants you a Skin Card, and five of them allow you to rotate a fortune wheel. Will you get them all?

Let’s see who brought the best fashion to The Crackpet Show!

New machine

Wheel of fortune: put five Skin Cards and rotate the wheel to grab one out of eight new outfits for Crackpets

New skins

One new skin per character: Fast-food Rusty, How I Became Dragon Crocodile, Alien Goat, Sharky Out of Jail, Cowy Cowie, you name it. It is the first batch, and more of them are on the way!

We’ve also tweaked some of the bugs reported by the community, so a big thank you for sending us all the detailed reports, which help us a lot. Let’s take look at all that’s changed:

0.15.5 - changelog

New content

Main bosses drop Skin Cards

In the lobby, there is a new stand where you can spend your Skin Cards to unlock new character skins

You can choose which skin you want to use when you are in the character capsule in the lobby

There are 8 new skins, one for each character

Fixes

Fixed game crashing when controller disconnecting while loading

Fixed issue where the game incorrectly suggests that you are receiving trophies for every boss in episode 12

Fixed the possibility of blocking the door with audience mobs from Audience Rage

Some SFX updated

Performance improvements

According to the roadmap, this is the last update before the full release. We might need some more time than usual, but we keep working hard on a brand new game mode, which will make it worth the wait!

