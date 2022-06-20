V1.0b Patch Notes

Hey everyone!

We're excited to bring you our next patch update. This time we bring you quite a few additions and fixes for you all. Thank you for all of the kind words and support you have been giving us since launch. It's been incredible to see! If you haven't already, please consider leaving us a review. We love hearing all of your feedback that is helping us continue improving the game.

Version 1.0b

UI/UX

Selection cursor has been made more visible

Using any controller input will now cause mouse cursor to hide itself after a bit

Units with sound effects in their idle animations will no longer play these sound effects when they appear in status menus or Squad Operations

Left/right navigation of unit and squad focused menus has been improved

Left/right navigation has been given dedicated buttons for the mouse to click

Left/right navigation for squads now respects player reordering

Left/right navigation for units can now browse into and out of squads

Removed multiple unnecessary text breaks, continued in progress

Fixed the colors of Dragon sprites in squad display

Change the Sorceress animation to one with much shorter duration

More sweeping UI changes are coming, focused heavily on mouse usability!

General Changes / Fixes

Fixed: Finishing a chapter with a win condition of eliminating a squad using a cavalry squad will no longer cause odd cursor behavior in the next map

Fixed: Squads moving in their preferred terrain type (cavalry in open terrains, light squads in rough terrain) will no longer ignore the Zones of Control tech

Fixed: lone Ally (green) healers should no longer auto Surrender entire Enemy squads

Fixed: Ally and Enemy squads should no longer be able to Surrender each other (they retreat instead if conditions are met)

Fixed: Moving the mouse to the extreme right edge of the screen in fullscreen should no longer cause the screen to scroll back and forth wildly

Fixed: Soha’s Blood Shard no longer makes the challenge mission for avoiding hazard damage fail

Fixed: Surrenders should now grant granting Class Promotion points as intended

Fixed: Jules no longer has to demote to be able to promote onto the mounted archer path

Fixed: Rare shop table (usually 2nd to last slot) not rerolling correctly in ch30

Fixed: you can no longer cancel movement after hiring a merc in the Bazaar

Fixed: an empty mercenary reference that could rarely cause a crash

“Industrial Blast Furnace” tech’s retroactive refund fixed for units that were at one point temporarily hidden in the roster. If you already have the tech, refund will be checked again for all units when loading a save file.

Fixed: Chapter 11 challenge mission requiring you to defeat an opponent no longer triggers when they retreat.

Units that can now promote via Proof of Merit will now have the Class Up indicator in Organize

Adjusted the message given to players after Chapter 12, making it clear that you have not lost anything permanently

Corrected some threat calc inaccuracies due to caching

Made the Chapter 4 event to trigger recruiting Diana no longer end Hero's turn

Fixed Chapter 7 Challenge Mission to capture all Tidereaver ships

Fixed Chapter 11 Beatrix running away achievement bug

Improved Medic action SFX

Soha's Blood Shard clarified description

Clearing the final boss with a Cavalry squad no longer causes a softlock

Timed disappearing chests now display a turn timer before they poof

Fixed the Nephilim Powers unlock from Chapter 21

Fixed the 2 chests access in the bottom left corner of Chapter 25

Player can no longer move to the tiles adjacent to Westerfeld Keep in Chapter 15

Removed ability to teleport into walls in various indoor chapters

Various Typos

Various updates to Tutorial

Tutorial Data cache will now clear on this and each future update to ensure each user has -the most up to date in game reference material.

"Brad" added to Random Name Bank

"Chad" added to Random Name Bank

Difficulty

Permadeath is now a separate toggle option for game start and can be used with any difficulty mode. Existing saves with Warlord will continue with Permadeath ON, and others will continue with Permadeath OFF.

Permadeath mode now refunds resources (iron, obsidian, etc used on those classes)

Adjusted enemy stats on Captain upward very slightly

Adjusted enemy stats on Warlord upward, with stronger changes in late game

Added a significant amount of Max HP to the final boss

Gameplay/Balance

Full Dodge chance is now hard-capped at 95%.

Beatrix no longer counts as 3 units for moveset determination, down to 2

Beatrix is now able to grow leadership from combats (very slowly)

Sorceress and Siren skill damage has been increased, and their attacks no longer need a turn to charge (they no longer need Magician’s Initiative to cast right away)

Adjusted down several Unique Mercenary starting LDR stat to be more in line with a reasonable median

Sunstones increased in price

Jules's starting STR and STR growth has been increased

Removed all variance in affinity granted stats for level ups, greatly reducing the variance on level ups overall

Wall Advantage (being on a wall when your opponent is not) now offers protection and evasion from ALL attack types except dragon/flying and those exempted by traits

Highground Advantage (being on highground when your opponent is not) now offers a slight damage bonus to and slight protection from projectiles as well as an evasion bonus versus projectiles, and stacks with Wall Advantage.

Improved tactical map AI’s awareness of Wall Advantage

General Protection from forts and bases increased slightly.

All units will now take a bit more morale loss for taking damage

Morale is now tracked more accurately across battles (corrected fractional losses being rounded down to 0)

Morale loss penalty for having a unit (especially the leader) fall in battle has been increased to track with how much of the squad they comprise (squads with fewer units lose a bigger chunk of their total morale for a single unit falling).

With few exceptions, enemy squads with incapactated leaders will no longer regain morale between Tactical Map phases

This should make it significantly easier to “break” the morale of squads during the early game.

Very slightly increased morale attrition for being attacked repeatedly (should now outpace the bonus you get from “Winning” after a few battles in the same turn)

Slightly decreased damage penalty for having below average morale

Increased the amount of “pity” experience received when not defeating units

Sisterhood of Mercy tech effect lowered from 50% to 25%

Hand of Zanatus and squad greatly strengthened for Chapters 15 and 17

Fang of Duros reduced STR from 35 to 25

Soha's Blood Shard reduced STR from 20 to 15

Temporal Modulator no longer gives +16 SKL

Adjusted deploy points on Chapter 30

Roadmap