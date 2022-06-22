Santo Island Incident: Out Now!

It’s finally happened - Santo Island Incident is available on Steam today. I really happy to say that, as a solo developer really hope you’ll enjoy game as much as I enjoyed making it.

If you encounter any issues, please post on our Steam Forums, where I’ll be tracking bugs and doing my best to issue fixes as soon as possible.

Follow "Santo Island Incident" Steam page to be up to date with all "Santo Island Incident" news.

NOTE: Achievements are for testing purposes only, they won't be triggered on Steam side. You will get them when you launch the game later.

Play Full Game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1941890/Santo_Island_Incident/

Play Demo:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1980370/Santo_Island_Incident_Demo?snr=1_7_15__13

Visit Steam page of the game for more information.