Share · View all patches · Build 8970630 · Last edited 20 June 2022 – 11:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes

Fixed Send test message button

Claw machine light does not shine on coin

New Feature Added.

Mini game win summary

Abbility to change textures on side walls from normal to smooth

Prize Issued to Winner of global leaderboard Season 3

New setup video on how to setup coin pusher world (Click Here)

How to Setup channel points to stream (Click Here)

If you have any bugs please continue to report to our Discord