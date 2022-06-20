 Skip to content

Swords and Sandals Immortals update for 20 June 2022

V 0.5.0.B Superior Potions now work properly (plus Vitality improves hit chance!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small follow-up from yesterday's big v0.5.0 patch here with a few bugfixes and balance tweaks - mainly fixing up Superior Potions. Vitality improving hit chance is still an experiment, I want to see how people like this. Seeing as Int/Cha and Agility all improve Magic/Sonic and Ranged hit chance, I thought it fair to have another stat that boosted melee hit chance, and here it is.

Cheers, Oli

---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
• Vitality now boosts your Melee Attack Hit Chance (experimental)
• Base hit chance for quick/normal/power attacks reduced by 10

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --
• Superior Stat Potions (Attack / Int / Cha etc ) now work as they should ( had no effect prior to this patch )
• Stat Potion Effects now boost stats by 8 ( normal ) and 16 ( superior ) last for 5 turns only ( was too OP )

---- SHOP FIXES CHANGES------
• Doubled the cost of all non healing/essence potions (eg attack/stamina etc)

---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------
• Fixed a bug where the scrollbars did not scroll properly
• Fixed a bug where the Simulcrum champions showed the name of the current town you were at

