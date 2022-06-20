 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zetria update for 20 June 2022

1.1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8970534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Some players report issues using TAB to toggle the shotgun, so added the ability to toggle with the scroll wheel and mouse button 3.
• Understand some issues persist between Steam controllers set up and the default Controller inputs - still looking into it but the fastest fix is to set a custom controller profile up in Steam controller settings for now - apologies for the inconvenience!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1960921
  • Loading history…
Depot 1960922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link