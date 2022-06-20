• Some players report issues using TAB to toggle the shotgun, so added the ability to toggle with the scroll wheel and mouse button 3.
• Understand some issues persist between Steam controllers set up and the default Controller inputs - still looking into it but the fastest fix is to set a custom controller profile up in Steam controller settings for now - apologies for the inconvenience!
Zetria update for 20 June 2022
1.1.8
