Birders!

Here it is - a regular patch for Wingspan: European Expansion just dropped! 🤩 If you don't have automatic updates enabled, hit that update button! 🔥

Patch notes:

-Fixed Citizen Scientist bonus card

-Fixed Oystercatcher + Belted Kingfisher issue

-Fixed gaining food on turn end

-Fixed Passenger 57 achievement

-Further fixes within birds with pink powers