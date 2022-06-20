 Skip to content

Contagion update for 20 June 2022

Small Update: 2.2.1.1

Build 8970233

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Engine
  • Increased the brush limit from 2m to 4m
  • Updated VRAD, VVIS and VBSP (Hammer Map Compilers)
Game

  • Added unused "low health" line when HP is 25% or lower.

  • Added where the player will leave a trail of blood if HP is 25% or lower

  • Updated ce_biotec nav mesh

  • Updated Vote Controller, now you cannot vote kick recently joined players for X amount of minutes (default is 1)

  • Updated AngelScript for prop_button_timed

  • Updated AngelScript API, now supports "WWise sound stop" on self (player) and entities

  • Updated shaders, unremoved shader skip for vertex shader detail mode 1, 4, 6

  • Updated ce_laststop_03, fixed the bridge animation

  • Updated translations

  • Fixed vote kicking being too exploitable

  • Fixed Potato Mode and Low (Model / Texture Detail) crashing the game due it was trying to read non existent LOD's when it was already on said LOD level.

  • Fixed being grappled when turning (player goes T-Pose)

  • Fixed sb_ commands still being check when starting a lobby game

  • Fixed UI for Steam Deck users (this also applies to 4:3 resolution)

Angelscript API:

https://contagion-game.com/api

Monochrome Discord:

https://discord.gg/monochrome

