Small Update: 2.2.1.1

Added unused "low health" line when HP is 25% or lower.

Added where the player will leave a trail of blood if HP is 25% or lower

Updated ce_biotec nav mesh

Updated Vote Controller, now you cannot vote kick recently joined players for X amount of minutes (default is 1)

Updated AngelScript for prop_button_timed

Updated AngelScript API, now supports "WWise sound stop" on self (player) and entities

Updated shaders, unremoved shader skip for vertex shader detail mode 1, 4, 6

Updated ce_laststop_03, fixed the bridge animation

Updated translations

Fixed vote kicking being too exploitable

Fixed Potato Mode and Low (Model / Texture Detail) crashing the game due it was trying to read non existent LOD's when it was already on said LOD level.

Fixed being grappled when turning (player goes T-Pose)

Fixed sb_ commands still being check when starting a lobby game