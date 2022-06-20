Small Update: 2.2.1.1

Changelog
Engine
- Increased the brush limit from 2m to 4m
- Updated VRAD, VVIS and VBSP (Hammer Map Compilers)
Game
Added unused "low health" line when HP is 25% or lower.
Added where the player will leave a trail of blood if HP is 25% or lower
Updated ce_biotec nav mesh
Updated Vote Controller, now you cannot vote kick recently joined players for X amount of minutes (default is 1)
Updated AngelScript for prop_button_timed
Updated AngelScript API, now supports "WWise sound stop" on self (player) and entities
Updated shaders, unremoved shader skip for vertex shader detail mode 1, 4, 6
Updated ce_laststop_03, fixed the bridge animation
Updated translations
Fixed vote kicking being too exploitable
Fixed Potato Mode and Low (Model / Texture Detail) crashing the game due it was trying to read non existent LOD's when it was already on said LOD level.
Fixed being grappled when turning (player goes T-Pose)
Fixed sb_ commands still being check when starting a lobby game
Fixed UI for Steam Deck users (this also applies to 4:3 resolution)
Angelscript API:
https://contagion-game.com/api
