Version 1.0.5 is live!

Hey folks! I am pleased to announce the new patch is live with some quality of life changes. First and foremost, more space for the House Stash! For all of you out there who would like to collect and store every trophy, every piece of gear (some back up gear), or would like to fill a full stash of potions neatly aligned by colour, I heard you and the additional stash tabs are here.

I finally dedicated some time improving the quest markers as well. I saw people struggle to determine which quest marker is for which quest when they start to pile up. So now you can track/untrack quests from the quest log for a tidier minimap.

Aside from that, quests with multiple locations that you have to visit in sequence are now updated accordingly with quest markers one at a time on the minimap.

People on the Discord community and the Steam forums have shared their bad experience when they click and forget to pick up an important quest item and they continue to play, and play and discover too late what they have done. Wish some useful feedback on the way, the game now warns you in case you have missed an important artefact.

Last but not least, there are some quests which would fail if you lose the quest item (11 to be precise). While this is nasty for some it is important for how the story ark of each individual character, what adventures they had and missed as well as how the authors desired it to be. However, instead of the quests remaining forever open in the Quest Log and the player uncertain what to do and if it is fixable or not, it is now updated and failed.

See you all in the next update!

Incremented version to 1.0.5

Increased house stash storage via stash tabs. Players can now buy 2 additional stash tabs for 2000 Shards each.

Implemented trigger for quest fail when you lose a unique quest item which cannot be retrieved a second time.

Added a pop-up warning when about to leave an unlooted artefact.

Added track/untrack toggle for quests in the Quest Log.

Added missing choice to make an ability roll for Combat when attempting to assassinate Nergan Corin.

Added missing quest marker for Trefoille.

Updated Man Beast's Helmet, added an additional -1 Sanctity attribute to be more in tone with the story.

Updated Royal Ring to be an equipable item in the ring slot; royal Ring now grants +5% Critical Hit Chance.

Updated Black Dragon shield to an Artefact for consistency.

Fixed missing scimitar item from loot chest when becoming part of the pirate's crew, replaced with a katana.

Fixed quest tracking behaviour for quests with multiple objectives, quest markers on the map are now properly displayed only for the current active objective.

Fixed wrestling in Aku causing critical end of story on multiple occasions.

Fixed wrong check on investments flow used for the guild at Aku.

Fixed blood money story line not being able to exchange stamina for Shards when on max stamina.

Fixed a UI bug where you can select two difficulties at once if you click on the checkboxes instead of the icons.

Fixed typo in Golnir militiamen encounter.

Fixed typo in Captured by slavers event.

