Version 2.83 Update Notice

Test your strength against loads of [Trial By Fire] stages without the fear of losing your precious troops! Prove yourself in these trials and hone your strategies!
New [Trial By Fire] system (reach Castle Lv 6 & clear Skirmish 2 to unlock):
- Take on the [Trial By Fire] challenge to increase your battle prowess and test your strategies in countless stages!
- Trial By Fire can be found in Perilous Ridge (second Turf region).
- Trial By Fire stages are split based on the enemy's configuration. Clear stages to win rewards.
- You can use the highest troop tiers you've unlocked in Trial By Fire stages. Troops used will be provided by Trial By Fire, and no actual troops will be lost.
- Rewards available: Artifact Shards, Archaic Tomes, Equipment materials, Speed Up items, Guild Coins, and more. The higher the stage level, the better the rewards.
New [Do Not Disturb] notification setting: You will not receive any notifications if your enemy's Might is below the set value when you are attacked, scouted, or rallied.
Added ability to check Artifact Challenge chests in the Artifact Fair when the Artifact Challenge is not available.
Fixed display issue when Auto Using Records to upgrade Artifacts.
Fixed display issue with Kingdom number when joining a guild from another Kingdom.
Fixed issue that occurs when there are insufficient materials for fusing Hero Trophies.
Changed files in this update