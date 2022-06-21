 Skip to content

銀斧 The Honest Elf update for 21 June 2022

June 21 1.0.3 gameplay optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 8970174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Optimization:
●"Falling Rock Trigger" in the Giant Tree Grove Secret Chamber can now be reused.
●Added new tutorial entries related to "Trial of the Lake".
●Increased the strength of "King of Bees" and "The Master" as the third boss of "Trial of the Lake", to make the difficulty more fitting for this stage.
●Increased the damage of "Flame Breath".
●Slightly increased the damage of "Blazing".
●Slightly increased the range of "Heat Up".
●Slightly decreased the hitpoints of "Gophers" series of monsters.
●Adjusted the amount of Silver Shard required by "Silver Charge".
●Slightly increased the energy gain by attacking with skills.

