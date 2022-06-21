June 21 1.0.3 gameplay optimization

Gameplay Optimization:

●"Falling Rock Trigger" in the Giant Tree Grove Secret Chamber can now be reused.

●Added new tutorial entries related to "Trial of the Lake".

●Increased the strength of "King of Bees" and "The Master" as the third boss of "Trial of the Lake", to make the difficulty more fitting for this stage.

●Increased the damage of "Flame Breath".

●Slightly increased the damage of "Blazing".

●Slightly increased the range of "Heat Up".

●Slightly decreased the hitpoints of "Gophers" series of monsters.

●Adjusted the amount of Silver Shard required by "Silver Charge".

●Slightly increased the energy gain by attacking with skills.