Hello, destroyers.

This new patch 1.0.3 adds some tips to loading screens that we are sure you will find really useful in the battleground. The update also includes some nice gameplay improvements, so now your combos won't be interrupted after healing or blocking, and some puzzles in Neon District will be easier to understand thanks to some visual and input modifications.

We hope these changes make the game a better experience for you all. Let us know what you think!