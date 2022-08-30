May's Mysteries is going live!

Hello in the world of May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville, where you will have a chance to face the biggest riddles in this quirky and bizarre world.

Tough luck - your brother is lost. HOWEVER, as a clever and charismatic May, you will try to find him and, by the way, reveal what’s hidden in the town of Dragonville. Advance through the adventure by solving over 270 logic puzzles, tricky rhythmic games, and hand-drawn hidden object scenes.

This time let’s see what riddles await you, as you proceed into the depths of an enigmatic world of May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville now in a Remastered edition with additional languages and enhanced graphics!

Get ready, brainiacs!

What's more! On this occasion, we have a super special deal for you!

A DUNGEONS & PUZZLES BUNDLE where you can save 25% and get 3 amazing games:

May's Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonsville REMASTERED

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2062350/Mays_Mysteries_The_Secret_of_Dragonville_Remastered

Castle on the Coast

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1341900/Castle_on_the_Coast/

From Shadows

https://store.steampowered.com/app/582920/From_Shadows/