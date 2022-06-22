Dread Templar Content Update 7 is live!

Behold, Templars,

Dread Templar is getting a new glow-up! The newest update brings and option to apply a filter on your screen, so the retro game will feel even more retro! Or not, it's only up to you which filter you're going to choose!

Full changelog:

Pixelate setting:

Players can now play the game with the pixelated retro-style by going to Options>Filter and ticking Pixelate On.

New Filter settings:

The latest build contains 5 filters on Options>Filter>Filters, the above mentioned pixelate setting affects all the filters except "Green Boy".

"Green Boy"



"Sin"



"Brown Is Good"



"Psychedelic"



"Old TV"



Game balancing:

Slightly speeding up the rate of E3M5 boss' attacks.

Increasing speed and the damage range of the skill "Icicle Burst" from E3M5 boss.

Bug Fixed:

Fixed bug that the previous weapon could not be stored by mouse scroll switching.

So how do you like it? We can't wait to play the game with the Psychedelic filter! Join our Discord and come share with us which of the filters you like the most! And don't forget to leave a review on the game's Steam page!