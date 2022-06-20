This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Challengers! Hello!

This is 『TrinityS』 development team.

Thank you for playing the early access version of "TrinityS".

We are pleased to announce the release of the "TrinityS Early Access Roadmap", which has been long overdue.

Specific dates and times for updates will be announced as they become available.

Ver.0.2.2.0

This one has already been released.

Please see the patch notes below for more information.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1584690/view/3335492321487803224

Ver.0.2.3.0

Additional languages

We will be adding Traditional and Simplified Chinese languages.

The four languages supported by TrinityS are Japanese, English, Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

The addition of other languages is under consideration.

Ver.0.3.0.0

New Skills

We plan to add skills to them.

Hard Mode

The current game content is called "Normal Mode" and "Hard Mode" is planned to be added.

This mode allows players to enjoy boss rushes against strong enemies who have mastered new attacks.

This mode is only playable with three players.

Hard mode is a new mode that only players who have cleared "Normal Mode" can challenge.

It is not possible to play with COM.

Customization

You can customize your character's appearance.

*We will not affect the game balance in any way.

Mission

When you complete the missions presented to you, you will be able to obtain "various skins for customization".

A variety of missions, from easy to difficult, will be implemented.

Ver.1.0.0.0

This is the version at the end of the Early Access version.

Several additions are planned for this version.

Please stay tuned for more details until the release.

Two months have passed since the release of the Early Access version of the game.

Thanks to your field backs, TrinityS is evolving into a better game.

We understand that adding content is the most exciting part, but we believe that keeping the game stable and playable is more important.

We will continue to place a high priority on "optimization" and "stability" as we have in the past.

Please report any problems during game play here.

Thank you for your continued support of TrinityS.