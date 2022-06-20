EA V0.52.2 hotfix notes

EA V0.52.2 hotfix update is an update with performance optimization.

Fixes

World LOD system: Disabled LOD system while increasing world creation speed by doubling voxel size. Thus, the world LOD refresh load caused by camera movement was relieved. No more FPS drops that can occur with camera movement.

This update will not be compatible with your previous save games as worlds created with seeds in previous versions will not be the same due to the change in voxel size. I will leave the EA V0.52 update open in one of the beta branches. Those who want to continue their previous saved game can enter the game by selecting that branch.