Patch 0.10.3 - First Person
New Content
New UI revamp
The current UI is pretty under whelming, So we took some time into designing a new UI that can be considered aviation themed while simple and modern.
First person mode added:
- Third Person View
- First Person View
- P51c
- P51d
- Spitfire MK5 - Placeholder
- Yak9 - PlaceHolder
- Digital View
Changes:
Reduced Size of Africa Mission 1 map size from 30km2 to 24km2
Reduced Size of Africa Mission 2 map size from infinite to 24km2
Reduced Size of Africa Mission 4 map size from infinite to 40km2
Africa Mission 4 removed “Enemy planes” wave
AI aircraft stats are now random between a +-10% difference from the base stats
AI aircraft when near the ground will pull up harder to a minimum altitude to not crash into the ground
Increased base pitch handling of p51c by 15%
Changed model dimensions of the P51d to be more accurate to the real life counterpart
Changed nose dimensions of the Spitfire MK9.
Increased Spitfire MK9 pitch rate from 40 to 45
Decreased Spitfire MK9 Yaw rate from 40 to 35
Increased Spitfire MK5 (German) pitch rate from 50 to 60
M2 Browning accuracy decreased by 0.1(50%) from 0.2 to 0.3
M3 Browning accuracy decreased by 0.1(100%) from 0.1 to 0.2
MG131 accuracy decreased by 0.1(60%) from 0.15 to 0.25
MG151 accuracy decreased by 0.1(50%) from 0.2 to 0.3
MK108 accuracy decreased by 0.2(100%) from 0.2 to 0.4
ShVAK accuracy decreased by 0.05(30%) from 0.2 to 0.25
NS-23 accuracy decreased by 0.1(60%) from 0.2 to 0.3
Bug fixes:
Europe Sandbox Day - AA was underground, this has been fixed
Fixed database stats on the spitfire MKV german
Fixed jitteriness of camera values.
Fixed a problem with buttons when pressed sometimes won’t work
Fixed a problem with Virtual World Survival not spawning
Fixed Ammo UI going into negatives or disappearing after a manual reload
Fixed an issue with flak AA shooting while player is behind cover(hills/mountains/buildings)
Fixed The Hunt mission being dawn yet day at the same time
