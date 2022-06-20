Share · View all patches · Build 8969443 · Last edited 20 June 2022 – 06:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Patch 0.10.3 - First Person

New Content

New UI revamp

The current UI is pretty under whelming, So we took some time into designing a new UI that can be considered aviation themed while simple and modern.

First person mode added:

Third Person View

First Person View

P51c

P51d

Spitfire MK5 - Placeholder

Yak9 - PlaceHolder

Digital View

Changes:

Reduced Size of Africa Mission 1 map size from 30km2 to 24km2

Reduced Size of Africa Mission 2 map size from infinite to 24km2

Reduced Size of Africa Mission 4 map size from infinite to 40km2

Africa Mission 4 removed “Enemy planes” wave

AI aircraft stats are now random between a +-10% difference from the base stats

AI aircraft when near the ground will pull up harder to a minimum altitude to not crash into the ground

Increased base pitch handling of p51c by 15%

Changed model dimensions of the P51d to be more accurate to the real life counterpart

Changed nose dimensions of the Spitfire MK9.

Increased Spitfire MK9 pitch rate from 40 to 45

Decreased Spitfire MK9 Yaw rate from 40 to 35

Increased Spitfire MK5 (German) pitch rate from 50 to 60

M2 Browning accuracy decreased by 0.1(50%) from 0.2 to 0.3

M3 Browning accuracy decreased by 0.1(100%) from 0.1 to 0.2

MG131 accuracy decreased by 0.1(60%) from 0.15 to 0.25

MG151 accuracy decreased by 0.1(50%) from 0.2 to 0.3

MK108 accuracy decreased by 0.2(100%) from 0.2 to 0.4

ShVAK accuracy decreased by 0.05(30%) from 0.2 to 0.25

NS-23 accuracy decreased by 0.1(60%) from 0.2 to 0.3

Bug fixes:

Europe Sandbox Day - AA was underground, this has been fixed

Fixed database stats on the spitfire MKV german

Fixed jitteriness of camera values.

Fixed a problem with buttons when pressed sometimes won’t work

Fixed a problem with Virtual World Survival not spawning

Fixed Ammo UI going into negatives or disappearing after a manual reload

Fixed an issue with flak AA shooting while player is behind cover(hills/mountains/buildings)

Fixed The Hunt mission being dawn yet day at the same time