Patch notes (0.8.28)

Greetings players! The new patch (0.8.28) is now live on all of the platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed various crash instances.

Fixed the issue that caused food particles to stay visible even if a settler is drafted/undrafted.

Fixed the issue that made the ‘Cancel’ button in the Keyboard Configuration menu to restore already applied key binds.

Fixed the issue that caused the disappearance of the rebellious purple highlight upon loading the game.

Fixed the issue that caused prioritization of tending wounds to not work as intended.

Fixed the issue that caused an infinite hauling loop for settlers and animals when interacting with walled shelves and racks.

Fixed missing text for Woodwork Bench and Sewing Station, in the Almanac.

Fixed the issue that caused constant spawn and destruction of certain pile types if those piles appeared under socketable shelves.

Fixed the issue that occurred when the player would use the ‘Cancel’ button during the building installation process - if the player selected the corresponding building pile after that, it would still show the ‘Cancel’ button even though there’s nothing to cancel.

Fixed the issue that didn’t show proper resource availability when the player would install a blueprint.

Fixed the issue that caused combat music to disappear upon loading the save with an active raid.

Quality of life improvements

The game should lag less now.

Additional mouse buttons, including the middle button, can now be assigned to different keybinding. Left/Right buttons and mouse wheel functionality remains locked by default.

The way the enemy list is shown upon hovering on the ‘Raid’ notification is now formatted differently. Now, the list will not show each enemy separately.

Text for some equipment in the Almanac has received clearer wording.

Animation of rats and chickens received a bit of fine-tuning.

Known issues

Objects still appear floating in the air. Build floors beneath them to pick them up.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.