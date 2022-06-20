Small Update (EA 2.1)

Attention Republic soldiers,

This is a small patch & content update to address the last content update (EA-2) which added achievements. I wanted to add some more basic achievements to go along with the previous batch of achievements.

Changes

New Achievement: "Headshot God" - Win a game with 100% headshots

New Achievement: "Hard Battle" - Lose a match

New Achievement: "So Close!" - Lose a match within 3 waves of victory in Wave Defense on any difficulty

New Achievement: "Baby Steps" - Finish a match

Fixed "Survivor" achievement being unlocked when in a singleplayer match

Fixed all headshot-related achievements being earned when losing a match

Fixed server using cheats to set Sv_AutoKillNPCs to 'true' being a permanent change to the client, which would result in it still being 'true' when hosting a new match

Moving forward

This update was mainly to tie up any loose ends with the previous updates so I can with a clear mind focus on the next big update which I hope to be a major content update. It'll take a bit of work & time but I think it'll be well worth it for what I have planned. Now that we're moving past the honeymoon phase (first two weeks post-release) I'm happy to start focusing on more long-term plans for updates.

Your Commanding Officer,

Blake Gillman

Join the Discord