June Update (210620)

G'day folks,

Some new units weren't ready in time for the update, so the next level of the fourth chapter misses out this time around. Instead I made do with some side goodies: More skirmish maps, another challenge map and a new unit that DID make it through.

I've noticed I made a map or two intended for more than four squads, up to eight, even. I think I'll double the number of starting squads and change the icons to be more diverse.

With that said, I intend the next update to focus on the fourth chapter and another challenge level or two.

Neat stuff:

More cutscenes for level 16

New Unit: Regular Zombie.

New skirmish maps: Cave Cross, Crash Landing, Haunted Valley.

New Challenge map: Forgotten Graveyard.

Bugfixes and tweaks:

Fixed instances where only one sound plays when multiple were meant to play at once.

Bigger font for the bigger buttons!

Removed instances where level clear records were saved when the player lost the battle.

Level completion indicator now correctly displays if all possible levels have been discovered, if the level was completed at all.

Fixed campaign records being saved even when the player lost.

Revised logic so that events that trigger on a squad's defeat activate before ending the battle.

Fixed instances where Unit Ids were randomised on battle start, causing events listening to certain characters to never activate.

Thanks for reading and take it easy!