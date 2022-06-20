1.03b - IMPORTANT UPDATE!

This patch addresses issues of control responsiveness during the walk-around sections of the game.

Changes:

Keyboard responsiveness dramatically improved

Mouse responsiveness slightly improved and streamlined

Removed support for gamepads for the time being

You should now be able to use the keyboard arrow keys and mouse to control characters without issues of response lag, sticking controls, etc.

In order to properly support very low-spec machines that might have difficulty running the walk-around sections (or for players who want them to be non-interactive), we've retained the low-spec machine mode in the accessibility options.