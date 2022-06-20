 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Craterbound update for 20 June 2022

Update 1.1.0 - Tank Refactor and QoL

Share · View all patches · Build 8969095 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back Craternauts, I believe following this update many of you will find Craterbound much easier to play.

Tank Changes:

  • Tanks are now killable without EMPs. The player must shoot the tank until blue stun particles appear around the tank. Shooting/hitting the tank one more time after that will shatter it and allow it to be mined.
  • EMPs will immediately shatter Tanks, and are still overpowered in killing them.
  • Tanks are now stunned for much less time when stunned.

Quality of Life Changes:

  • Added loading screen
  • Fabricator now has item descriptions
  • Fixed players on slow computers sometimes falling through the world on map load
  • Compass direction now lines up with tablet map direction
  • Rocks should no longer float, or spawn on bases/trees
  • Enemies should no longer spawn on trees or on slopes which are too steep to walk on
  • Enemy spawn timer should be increased, less long waits for repopulation
  • Fixed sensitivity defaulting to zero
  • Added FOV setting
  • Made multitool line up with crosshair

And a few other changes...

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link