Update 1.1.0 - Tank Refactor and QoL

Welcome back Craternauts, I believe following this update many of you will find Craterbound much easier to play.

Tank Changes:

Tanks are now killable without EMPs. The player must shoot the tank until blue stun particles appear around the tank. Shooting/hitting the tank one more time after that will shatter it and allow it to be mined.

EMPs will immediately shatter Tanks, and are still overpowered in killing them.

Tanks are now stunned for much less time when stunned.

Quality of Life Changes:

Added loading screen

Fabricator now has item descriptions

Fixed players on slow computers sometimes falling through the world on map load

Compass direction now lines up with tablet map direction

Rocks should no longer float, or spawn on bases/trees

Enemies should no longer spawn on trees or on slopes which are too steep to walk on

Enemy spawn timer should be increased, less long waits for repopulation

Fixed sensitivity defaulting to zero

Added FOV setting

Made multitool line up with crosshair

And a few other changes...