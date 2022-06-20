Update 1.1.0 - Tank Refactor and QoL

Welcome back Craternauts, I believe following this update many of you will find Craterbound much easier to play.
Tank Changes:
- Tanks are now killable without EMPs. The player must shoot the tank until blue stun particles appear around the tank. Shooting/hitting the tank one more time after that will shatter it and allow it to be mined.
- EMPs will immediately shatter Tanks, and are still overpowered in killing them.
- Tanks are now stunned for much less time when stunned.
Quality of Life Changes:
- Added loading screen
- Fabricator now has item descriptions
- Fixed players on slow computers sometimes falling through the world on map load
- Compass direction now lines up with tablet map direction
- Rocks should no longer float, or spawn on bases/trees
- Enemies should no longer spawn on trees or on slopes which are too steep to walk on
- Enemy spawn timer should be increased, less long waits for repopulation
- Fixed sensitivity defaulting to zero
- Added FOV setting
- Made multitool line up with crosshair
And a few other changes...
Changed files in this update