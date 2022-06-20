Small fixes June 19 2022

-Added a button on the pause menu that checks for bugged steam achievements (Fixes in rare cases sometimes a steam achievement won't unlock when it should)
-Fixed a few very minor things around map
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Added a button on the pause menu that checks for bugged steam achievements (Fixes in rare cases sometimes a steam achievement won't unlock when it should)
-Fixed a few very minor things around map
Changed files in this update