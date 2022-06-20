 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bad Guy: Neighborhood update for 20 June 2022

Small fixes June 19 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8968999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a button on the pause menu that checks for bugged steam achievements (Fixes in rare cases sometimes a steam achievement won't unlock when it should)

-Fixed a few very minor things around map

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link