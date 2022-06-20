Patch 9.3.7 [ Small Update ]

Change Log

Added the ability to equip dead user's Utility 1 using Inventory

Added the ability to equip dead user's Utility 2 using Inventory

Removed chat rich text commands

Announcement

We apologize for being slow in updating you with our future plans. We are still working on minimizing these delays. Our mocap equipment is still to be shipped and their shipment delay has greatly slowed our progress down. We do plan to reveal our roadmap with Zero Hour very soon and we are very excited for that, stay tuned.

How to use (Currently only useful in PvP)

To use the inventory system stand close to a dead user and press Tab(default key). You will then be able to equip the user's Primary, secondary weapons or even their utility 1 or 2. Do note, not all utilities can be equipped. Some utilities are team exclusive such as the night vision goggles as the system basically replaces the enemy resource with player resource.



Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.

Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official

Discord French Community : Zero Hour France